Process Technology Deputy Manager
We are growing! We are now in the hunt for a Process Technology Deputy Manager within Senior Material to join our team.
WHO ARE WE?
We work every day to electrify the world, for a greener future. Through a thin plastic film - more exactly a separator film - we make the lithium-ion battery durable and safe. It's one of the key components for the optimal functioning of the battery.
We were founded in 2003, originating in the tech-hub city of Shenzhen, China. Our business activities have been based on innovation since the outset.
Since 2021 we have established an European headquarter in Eskilstuna, Sweden! Here we will have one of Europe's most modern production plants that will be a major contributor in electrifying transportation. We have a exciting journey ahead of us and you now have the opportunity to be a part of this!
Job responsibilities
• Participate in strategic planning and design, and provide technical information for industrial technology upgrading and strategic decision-making
• Responsible for making and implementing the company's plan for annual product development and technology optimization goals
• Responsible for the cost budget and control of the company's R&D and technology improvement
• Responsible for the research and development of new technologies, new materials, new products and new equipment
• Responsible for new product sample production, identification, audit and management
• Responsible for the technical management of product development and product production
• Responsible for completing the preparation and modification of design documents and process documents for new products
• Responsible for the preparation and management of product production technical specifications, technical standards and process documents;
• Responsible for the design, control and improvement of the process and quality the product
• Responsible for providing technical guidance for product production and solving technical problems Version 2.0
• Provide technical training for the employees of company;
• Assist sales to provide technical support for developing customers.
Job mandate
• To instruct production on actions to take.
• Continuously optimize the production process.
Job competence requirements
• Minimum of 3 years of technical experience in manufacturing industry, with a solid understanding of engineering, product development, and manufacturing processes.
• Strong sense of responsibility and execution; hands-on and proactive.
• Proven leadership and team management skills; effective communicator with coordination ability across departments.
• Service minded and a doer.
• Leadership and management skills, communication skills, and organizational and coordination abilities
• Master the basic knowledge of technology management such as process and equipment.
