Process Specialist for PostNord
2025-07-14
At PostNord, we are currently looking for someone like you to join us as our new Process Consultant, helping to strengthen our Nordic collaboration - and continuing to deliver parcels. We are looking for someone who is motivated by optimizing processes - both those you identify in your daily work and those defined and requested by the organization.
Your curiosity and drive to optimize are exactly what we are looking for
In this role, you will play a key part in supporting various projects related to process optimization, system implementation, and strategic development across our entire Purchase-to-Pay (PtP) area, as well as support our daily operations. You will participate in both larger and smaller projects, taking a hands-on approach, ensuring progress, harmonization, streamlining, and/or facilitation.
More specifically, your responsibilities will include:
• Optimizing and streamlining processes across the entire PtP area in the Nordic region, focusing on improving efficiency and reducing complexity.
• Supporting the harmonization of processes across different regions, teams, and systems related to PtP processes.
• Participating in system - and process-implementations, including tasks such as planning, UAT testing, data migration, and post-implementation support.
• Collaborating with internal and external stakeholders and cross-functional teams, including IT and finance departments in our Shared Service Finance unit, to identify process improvements and recommend solutions.
• Regular communication with our outsourcing partner in India, supporting them in their daily tasks as a specialist within the PTP process
In addition, you will be responsible for daily operations and tasks, such as updating and maintaining master data to ensure compliance and consistency. You will also encounter ad hoc tasks such as troubleshooting, data analysis, and support for ongoing initiatives.
Sustainability, integrity, and empathy
If the above responsibilities sound like a match for you, here are a few more details about what kind of work environment you can expect. When we say we are future-oriented, it means we want to ensure that tomorrow's generations have the same opportunities as we do. Therefore, we have several ongoing sustainability initiatives - you can read more about these on our website.
Sustainability also means taking care of our employees. For instance, you will meet Anja - your close colleague - who has held several roles at PostNord since joining in 2001. You can rest assured that help is available when you are faced with a task that requires some extra input.
You will also work closely with your direct manager, Trine. Trine is known for her commitment to fairness and support. She says:
"To me, leadership is about the team moving in the same direction and working towards a common goal. I have full trust in my employees' ability to make the right decisions - and to reach out when they need support. I hope to add someone to my already talented team who's truly curious about improving our processes and who wants to get to know their colleagues and the organization well."
Apply your knowledge of finance, accounting, and process development
If you have read this far, we hope it has sparked your interest. Here's a bit more on the kind of profile we see as a fit for the role and our team. You probably have a higher education in for example Accounting or Finance. Additionally, you have with a few years of experience working specifically with the PtP area, perhaps within process optimization or as a financial/business controller.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is essential as you will work closely with colleagues in other Nordic countries and our outsourcing partner in India. If you also speak another Nordic language, that is an advantage.
More specifically, we hope to hear from you if you have hands-on experience with SAP S4 and are fully comfortable using Excel as a go-to tool. You are curious, self-driven, and have a bit of a "Pippi Longstocking" attitude towards tasks: "I've never tried that before, so I probably can!" Of course, your colleagues will always be there to offer support and sparring.
You will be employed by PostNord Group and will be based in either Sweden or Denmark.
We offer you
We offer a variety of work and a lot of freedom and empowerment in an international environment with constantly new challenges and quick decisions. Here you have opportunities and freedom to develop creative solutions and you will be able to switch responsibilities within the team as you see fit for your and the teams' qualities and experiences. You will be hired by PostNord Sweden which is one of Sweden's largest workplaces and we offer safe employment conditions and benefits. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, we offer:
- Hybrid workplace with a Nordic and dynamic environment. Watch the video about our office.
- Great development opportunities
- Great insurance and occupational pension terms
- Wellness allowance & opportunity to train at Arken's gym and indoor swimming pool
- Employee benefits through PostNord Plus - PostNord 's own personnel foundation
ApplyWe have partnered with the Consultancy Company ballisager, so if you have any questions not answered here, feel free to contact Consultant Heidi Nielsen at hni@ballisager.com
or call +45 30 63 12 90.
For union representatives, visit: www.postnord.com/fackliga
We are looking forward to hear from you!
PostNord offers communications and logistics solutions to, from and within the Nordic region. With our expertise and a unique distribution network, we are developing the basis for tomorrow's communication, e-commerce, distribution and logistics.
