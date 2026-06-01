Process Owner
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2026-06-01
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to help shape the future ways of working in a global organization? As a Process Owner within Factory System Test (FST) at Hitachi Energy, you will have a unique opportunity to drive real change and make a lasting impact on how we operate worldwide.
Within Grid Integration – Power Quality, we develop solutions that strengthen power systems and enable the energy transition. Our Global Center of Competence for Factory System Test (FST) brings together expertise from around the world, driven by innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement. Here, your ideas and contributions will have real global impact.
As a Process Owner within FST, you will play a key role in ensuring efficient, scalable, and standardized ways of working globally. You will collaborate closely with both global and regional teams to develop and implement processes that meet both current and future business needs. This role combines operational improvement work with strategic development, where you will act as a driving force in turning initiatives into tangible results.
At Hitachi Energy, you will find more than just a job—you will find an opportunity to grow, influence, and be part of something bigger; the opportunity to shape and influence future ways of working but also dynamic and forward-thinking environment focused on innovation and development!
How you'll make an impact
Define, develop, and implement global ways of working for the new FST organization
Drive and support ongoing and decided improvement initiatives
Ensure processes and routines are clear, effective, and aligned globally
Support introductions of new offerings and solutions, leveraging the Scale2Potential framework
Adapt processes and routines to meet evolving business needs, including enhancing cybersecurity maturity
Update ways of working in line with the introduction of new test equipment and methodologies
Support global training initiatives and facilitate knowledge transfer to Regional Centers of Competence (RCoCs)
This role offers a dynamic mix of hands-on improvement work and long-term strategic development—giving you the chance to truly influence the future of FST. We are interested in learning more about you and your potential, don't hesitate to apply even though you don't fulfill all requirements.
Your background
A Bachelor's or master's degree in engineering or a related field
You are driven by continuous improvement and thrive in a structured, global, and collaborative environment.
Experience working as an engineer in a relevant technical domain, Process Owner or in a similar role
Proven experience in Continuous Improvement within global organizations
Strong ability to drive change across organizational and geographical boundaries
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken
As a person, you are:
Structured and analytical with a strong improvement mindset
Proactive and solution-oriented
A collaborative team player who builds strong global relationships
A clear and confident communicator
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Our leaders are the engine for bringing the inclusion and diversity of thought to life and we need you who want to be a part of our journey!
Recruiting Manager Andrea Axelsen, andreas.axelsen@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjorer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52, Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Julia Wiklund, Julia.wiklund1@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9938607