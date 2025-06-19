Process Operator Warehouse
About Stegra
Stegra is an industrial impact company with a strong ambition to reduce CO2 emissions in the most fossil-intensive industries. We are building our first facility for large-scale production of green hydrogen, green iron, and green steel in Boden. Founded in 2020 as H2 Green Steel, we changed our name to Stegra in 2024 to better reflect our vision. With offices in Boden and Stockholm, and a plan to have around 1,500 employees by the end of 2025, we are creating diverse teams of innovative and goal-oriented individuals. Together, we are driving the green transition and shaping the future of sustainable industry.
Process Operator - Warehouse
Key Responsibilities
Ensure the safe loading of coils into rail cars and onto trucks, strictly following all safety protocols and handling guidelines.
Use scanning tools to verify label accuracy, ensuring materials are correctly stored in the warehouse and dispatched to the correct destinations.
Receive, inspect, register, and manage incoming goods and materials. Pick, pack, and load goods using equipment such as forklifts.
Perform open packaging inspections to verify product condition and compliance with quality standards.
Plan and monitor deliveries, coordinate warehouse storage, and optimize the use of storage capacity to maintain an efficient material flow.
Monitor and control the movement of goods and materials, ensuring smooth logistics and accurate documentation.
Support the onboarding and training of new team members by sharing knowledge and promoting safety and operational efficiency.
Take immediate and appropriate action when identifying production issues, deviations, or failures. Report problems and contribute to root cause analysis and continuous improvement efforts.
Actively participate in maintaining a safe and clean working environment by following and developing safety procedures and housekeeping standards in collaboration with the team.
Qualifications
EU B licence
Basic mechanical aptitude.
Knowledge of general and logistics safety guidelines in Sweden.
Previous experience in a steel mill environment is a plus.
Certifikation in forklift and/or crane operation is highly desirable.
Experience
Relevant vocational qualification or equivalent operational experience.
More than 2 years of experience from related heavy industry.
Experience operating a forklift and/or an overhead crane.
Good English skills; basic Swedish skills are a plus.
High attention to detail and accuracy.
Ability to work independently and safely.
Skills & Attributes
Role model for promoting a strong safety culture.
Ability to coach and mentor less experienced colleagues.
Organized, independent, and detail-oriented with a collaborative approach.
Ability to work in a physically demanding environment and work at heights.
What we offer
If you're passionate about making a real difference and contributing to a more sustainable future, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a driven and ambitious team. Here, you can help shape the future of steel production while growing your own career in a company that values inclusion, collaboration, and personal development. We believe our success starts with our people - and together, we're building a greener tomorrow.
At Stegra, we value an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome and empowered to contribute. We're building a purpose-driven company with sustainability at its core, starting with green steel production in Boden. If you're passionate about the green transition but don't meet every qualification, we still encourage you to apply. You could be exactly who we're looking for-whether for this role or another in our expanding team. Join us in shaping the future of sustainable industry! Så ansöker du
