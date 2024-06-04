Process Lead Cx
Job DescriptionTo our client we are now looking for a Process Lead CX! In the role you will beresponsible for identifying and leading initiatives aiming to improve the operational efficiency in CX and to enable a consistent and scalable operation.
You will work within the following areas:Telephony platform/Contact centre solution: Business owner of telephony platform. Responsibilities include: take part in tactical and operational dialogues with the supplier. Define call flows, IVR structures and other telephony requirements together with CX Ops. Manage all CX related phone numbers and changes affecting this. Secure a solid structure and WoW with phone numbers. Make sure changes are communicated and properly rolled-out to all relevant stakeholders. Lead the work towards an omnichannel experience.Process optimization: Support the scaling of operations by identifyingbottlenecks and inefficiencies in the CX operational workflows, lead changes to automate processes and ways of working. Proactively identify and drive improvements to facilitate automation and enhance operations and customer experience. Together with necessary stakeholders, assure stable and efficient escalation process for systems/applications/platforms where CX is largely affected (e.g., telephony, CRM).Compliance and standards: Support the team to apply necessary legal requirements, by identifying the req., communicating them and project manage necessary legislation changes.Data: Support the team, digital and other relevant stakeholders to define the data needs (customer data) to enable the CX aims.
Qualifications You have experience in project management and running implementation projects.
You have experience with telephony/omnichannel systems, preferably Genesys.
You have experience from CRM Sales and service systems, preferably Salesforce.
You have experience from AI and ML, leading projects and implementation, preferably also technical understanding.
You have experience from management consulting.
You are fluent in English in speech and writing.
BSc or MSc degree in relevant field isbeneficial.
Experience from contact Centre/Retail isbeneficial.
Experience from working in international settings isbeneficial.
Personal Qualities
To thrive in the role of Process Lead CX you have proven analytical ability with strong problem-solving skills. You have great communication skills, have experience with relationship buildning and can collaborate with a large number of partners and leaders.
About JobBustersJobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life
SalaryAs agreed.
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start around 2024-07-01and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-12-20 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously.
