Process Enginees

Process Engineer - Battery Technology
Our proprietary vanadium solid-state battery (VSSB) technology defines a new class of battery energy storage infrastructure, delivering ultra-safe, high-power solutions through a manufacturing model designed for rapid global scale-up. In parallel, we are also developing zinc-ion battery technologies for a wide range of applications.
We are now looking for a Process Engineer to join our growing team in Rosersberg, Sweden, and play a key role in developing, industrializing, and scaling next-generation battery technologies.
Your responsibilities will include:
Developing vanadium solid-state batteries (VSSB) and zinc-ion batteries for energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and other applications.
Developing and continuously improving electrode compositions and material designs for vanadium- and zinc-ion batteries.
Evaluating fundamental physical properties and electrochemical performance of electrode materials.
Supporting and managing battery design activities for both laboratory-scale development and industrial manufacturing.
Establishing, optimizing, and continuously improving manufacturing processes, including mixing, coating, pressing, punching, module assembly, electrolyte filling, formation, and pack assembly, primarily at the Rosersberg site.
Conducting small- to mid-scale experiments and test trials to define requirements for improvements to manufacturing equipment and processes.
Working closely with production operators at the Rosersberg site to identify issues and drive continuous improvement initiatives.
Utilizing existing equipment hardware and software to minimize production downtime and reduce installation and ramp-up time.
Creating experimental plans, aligning them with relevant stakeholders, executing experiments, and reporting results to appropriate departments.
Collaborating with automation engineers, equipment vendors, suppliers, IT and AI support functions, and internal stakeholders to define specifications for large-scale process and equipment improvements.
Supporting cold and hot commissioning of production facilities and equipment, including new coating, assembly, electrolyte filling, formation, and pack processes, at the Rosersberg site and future gigafactories.
Documenting and supporting FAT and SAT (Factory Acceptance Test and Site Acceptance Test) activities, and following up with suppliers and contractors to enable a structured handover of equipment and processes to production.
Scaling up and transferring new processes developed at the Rosersberg site to mass production lines.
Defining equipment and process specifications for factory expansions.
Supporting production operations at Rosersberg and future sites during testing and validation of new equipment, materials, and processes.
Supporting the localization of technologies in Europe, including guiding equipment manufacturers in producing key components within the EU, or outside the EU when required. Så ansöker du
