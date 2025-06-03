Process Engineer (Secondary Battery Equipment)
We are seeking a skilled and motivated Process Engineer to support the development, optimization, and implementation of secondary (rechargeable) battery manufacturing equipment. The role involves collaborating with internal teams and customers to ensure equipment performance, improve production yield, and support process innovation across various battery manufacturing stages such as electrode, assembly, and formation.
Key Responsibilities
Analyze and design manufacturing processes for secondary battery equipment
Define and optimize process conditions during equipment installation and setup
Collaborate with clients to establish and validate process parameters
Support equipment commissioning and mass production ramp-up at customer sites
Troubleshoot quality issues and implement process improvement initiatives
Conduct performance testing and analyze process data
Work closely with R&D to implement new technologies and equipment upgrades
Prepare process documentation, manuals, and technical reports
Preferred Qualifications
Experience in specific battery processes such as coating, calendaring, lamination, stacking, formation, or aging
Knowledge of PLC, HMI, or other machine control systems
