Process Engineer
2025-10-08
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
A Process Engineer is responsible for the planning and organisation of duties within a given process area that includes, but is not limited by, the development of new or improved manufacturing processes, generation of process specifications, execution of strategic actions, productivity and quality metrics, product flow through the factory, and ensuring safety.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
• Generate process and equipment specifications.
• Identify potential equipment suppliers for defined processes.
• Provide production support for all processes.
• Identify and evaluate process improvement areas.
• Approve document control: SOP (Standard Operating procedures, WI (work Instructions) and all equipment documentation within a given process area.
• Measure and report on process capabilities.
• Lead all design review with equipment suppliers.
• In charge of equipment Factory Acceptance Test and Site Acceptance Test.
• Involve in plant commissioning and start up.
• Manage dedicated equipment project.
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Work environment responsibility: No
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
• Fluency in English
• Bachelor or Master degree of Science in Chemical, Mechanical, Industrial, or Manufacturing Engineering or equivalent.
• Experience in Lean Manufacturing concepts, SPC and capability analysis.
• Valuable (but not required) if expertise in battery industry.
Specific skills
• CAD knowledge is a plus.
Personal success factors
• Excellence in building trust and communicating Northvolts usp
• Good verbal and written communication skills
• Highly organized and result driven
