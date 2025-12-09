Process Architect for Life Science & Pharma projects
2025-12-09
Job Description
Join Ramboll's specialised organisation of over 100 experts shaping the future of Pharma and Life Science projects - locally and globally. We are seeking an experienced Process Architect to take a leading role in planning and designing complex facilities for the Life Science and Pharma industries, delivering innovation and excellence in every project.
Your role and responsibilities as a Process Architect
As a Process Architect you will typically take on the role as Lead Architect or Specialized Designer in our projects, focusing on planning and design of production facilities including cleanrooms, containment facilities and advanced laboratories.
Depending on your experience, interests, and ambitions, you could take on the following project related roles and responsibilities:
Process Architect serving as Lead Architect during the early project phases, including programming, conceptual briefs, and conceptual design. This role involves process planning and facilitation, collaborating closely with stakeholders, conducting flow and proximity analyses, developing functional layout plans, and performing initial design studies aligned with cGMP regulations and classification ratios.
Architect in Command serving as Lead Architect throughout the phases of basic and detailed design. You are responsible for the architectural design deliveries, including extended integrated design coordination with all relevant disciplines and issuing regulatory project for authorities.
Specialized Designer within cleanrooms, containment facilities, advanced laboratories and complex industrial facilities responsible for the architectural detailed design development with additional focus on integrated design solutions and specialised supervision and follow up during construction.
You will be joining a team of 18 colleagues in Sweden, focused on managing projects for Life Science & Pharma clients. We work with key partners in the pharmaceutical industry, helping them design and build facilities that stand the test of time in an ever-changing world.
Life Science & Pharma is experiencing rapid growth, and we are looking at a strong pipeline that will keep us busy in both the short and long term. We are a global organisation, working closely not only with colleagues in Sweden but also with teams abroad. By leveraging our expertise across borders, we deliver innovative solutions that meet both local and international standards.
About you
We imagine that the following will resonate with you:
Education as Architect or Constructing Architect.
Min. 5 years of experience with planning and designing complex facilities within life science, pharma, food and beverage, healthcare, or similar industries.
Familiar with translating User Requirement Specifications (URS) and relevant Authority regulations as cGMP requirements into functional area needs and layout solutions focusing on optimized production, workflows, classification, and hygiene zoning.
A strong client focus and a keen interest in understanding the goals and needs of the client.
Functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability are key elements of your approach, from optimizing and reusing existing spaces to selecting materials and design solutions, all while ensuring the creation of healthy and safe work environments for those using the facilities.
Excel through co-creation and interaction with colleagues across different disciplines, as well as customers, and other stakeholders.
Professional competencies and personal areas of interest might include the following:
Master planning, overall conceptual design and volume studies for production sites and green field facilities
Process planning and facilitation of complex programming including Co-creation with project owners and end users, developing project "One Page Strategy", user requirement specifications, and initial conceptual layout study
Design of cleanrooms including cGMP, room classification planning and workflow analysis
Design of advanced laboratory facilities also including GMO and Bio Safety requirements
Design of containment facilities including risk assessment regarding Bio- and Chemical safety and security
Supervision and follow up activities during construction with a high degree of complexity e.g., in connection to up-grade rebuilding of existing facilities with focus on minimum of interruption during construction
Sustainability from strategy to design e.g., good work environments and sustainable materials for cleanroom facilities.
Ready to join us?
Please submit your application with your up-to-date CV. We invite diversity in all its forms and encourage applicants from all groups to apply.
Application deadline: 15th of January 2026.
Work at the heart of sustainable change with Ramboll
Ramboll is a global architecture, engineering, and consultancy company. As a foundation-owned people company, founded in Denmark, we believe that the purpose of sustainable change is to create a thriving world for both nature and people. So, that's where we start - and how we work. Our history is rooted in a clear vision of how a responsible company should act and being open and curious is a cornerstone of our culture. Ramboll employs more than 18,000 people globally across 35 countries. Ramboll experts deliver innovative solutions across Buildings, Transport, Water, Environment & Health, Energy, Management Consulting, and Architecture & Landscape. Combining local experience with global knowledge, we help shape the societies of tomorrow.
Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion
Equality, diversity, and inclusion are at the heart of what we do. At Ramboll, we believe that diversity is a strength and that different experiences and perspectives are essential to creating truly sustainable societies. We are committed to providing an inclusive and supportive work environment where everyone is able to flourish and reach their potential. We also know how important it is to achieve the right balance of where, when, and how much you work. At Ramboll, we offer flexibility as part of our positive and inclusive approach to work. We invite applications from candidates of all backgrounds and characteristics. Please let us know if there are any changes we could make to the application process to make it more comfortable for you. Så ansöker du
