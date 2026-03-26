Privacy Legal Counsel (Data Protection)
JobBusters AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Your New Role
We are currently seeking a skilled and motivated Privacy Legal Counsel to join the Privacy Office of a leading Nordic financial institution. In this role, you will be part of a collaborative and forward-thinking team, working with a wide range of privacy-related legal and operational matters across the organization.
You will work closely with business stakeholders, legal colleagues, and specialist functions to analyze, assess, and advise on data protection topics. The position offers a dynamic mix of in-depth legal analysis and hands-on operational work, with a strong focus on delivery, quality, and risk management within privacy.
Key Responsibilities
Provide independent legal support on privacy-related matters across the organization
Deliver clear, pragmatic advice on GDPR and related data protection legislation
Assess and manage privacy risks, including conducting or supporting DPIAs and other risk assessments
Contribute to operational privacy initiatives and support the effective use of internal privacy tools for documentation and reporting
Provide high-quality legal input to ongoing privacy matters and projects
Collaborate with business teams, legal colleagues, and specialists to implement practical, business-oriented privacy solutions.
Company Presentation
Our client is a leading player in the banking and finance sector with over 100 years of history - yet fully focused on the future. Driven by entrepreneurial thinking and innovative ideas, they describe themselves as an IT company with a banking license. If you want to combine technology, innovation, and finance in a company that challenges traditional norms, this is the place for you.
Good to Know
Scope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Working model: Hybrid, 3 days per week in the Solna office. Start date: As soon as possible End date: 2026-08-31, with the possibility of extension In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
Swedish LL.M degree or equivalent European legal qualification.
Minimum 4 years of hands-on experience in data protection and privacy, either as an external consultant or in a comparable in-house role.
Solid knowledge of GDPR and related privacy legislation.
Proven ability to independently deliver legal support, manage cases of varying complexity, and provide clear, practical advice.
Fluent in English, oral and written. Swedish is a plus
Meritorious: Experience in regulated environments, operational GDPR work, DPIAs, privacy tooling, or the financial sector.
What we Offer
Secure employment with a collective bargaining agreement, insurance coverage and occupational pension
Wellness allowance and employee discounts and offers via Benifex (e.g., health, leisure, transport and healthcare)
Flex pension and access to the Lifeplan pension advisory service
Additional compensation during parental leave
Occupational health services
Long-term assignments and a dedicated Consultant Manager for personal support
Opportunities to build valuable experience, expand your network and grow your future career
We look forward to receiving your application
We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline - so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
You do not need to submit a cover letter. Instead, please respond to the screening questions included in the application process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7467634-1915167". Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), https://www.jobbusters.se
Vasagatan 28 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Jobbnummer
9821442