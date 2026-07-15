Print Design Internship - H&M
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Job Description
Curious about what it's like to see the world of Print Design at H&M?
Are you eager to get hands-on experience and turn your theoretical knowledge into practical skills?
If you are curious how the world's largest fashion brand operates, then this opportunity is for you.
Level up your learning journey and gain essential skills that will boost and benefit your future career!
As a Print Design Intern at H&M, you will spend 6 months learning about our Womenswear business while getting real-life experience working on current projects. Additionally, it's a great networking opportunity to collaborate with colleagues across the company and connect with other interns to explore the versatility of our business.
This is your chance to launch a stellar career and help us transform the fashion world. Let's shape the future together!
The Internship:
During the internship, you will work side‐by‐side with our in‐house design teams and senior Print Designers who will play a key role in developing your skills and offer different training opportunities. You will have a network of support from experienced colleagues to accelerate your development.
You will experiment with new techniques, dive into trend research, and push boundaries in a fast‐paced environment where innovation is the norm. From repeat patterns to placement prints, you'll contribute to collections that define trends and connect with our customers. We want you to bring your ideas to the table – identifying the latest print trends and translating them into designs that resonate with our target customer.
You'll be involved in the full design process, assisting in the creation of both commercially viable prints and pushing boundaries with fresh, innovative concepts.
What you'll be doing:
Working alongside our Print Designers to design and develop commercial fashion collections for our global customers
Designing with a variety of software including Adobe Creative Suite, 3D CLO, Shima and more.
Working with materials, color libraries, trims, and prints
What you'll be learning:
Learn about our design process and working methods of H&M.
Learn how to translate trend vision into commercial prints, products, and collections.
Collaborate with an experienced design team.
Communication skills in a multicultural work environment.
To be successful as a Print Design Intern, we believe that you are:
Newly graduated Print Designers or Graphic Designers
Have a creative and curious mindset with a passion for fashion & trends
Excited to learn and self-motivated to drive design tasks in an entrepreneurial setting
An inspirational team player and have a creative solution orientated approach
Passion for style, creativity, and culture.
Interest in commercial fashion
Driven and able to take on own initiatives
Fluent in English, both written and verbal and with excellent communication skills.
This is a 6-month full-time internship located at our Head Office in Stockholm.
The internship starts approximately 1 September – end of February.
Application & Practical Information
Please send your application including English CV and relevant Portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading). Portfolio should include vision/mood boards, full design process and final collection/s.
All documents should be in English. We would like to see work that shows your creative aspirational side and your sense for commercial fashion.
The last day to apply is Juli 28.
Due to GDPR we can only handle applications via our career site.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Benefits
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program – HIP.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
10003590