Principal Technical Program Manager
2025-07-18
About Grafana Labs
Grafana Labs provides an open and composable monitoring and observability platform built around Grafana, the leading open source technology for dashboards and visualization. There are more than 20M users of Grafana around the globe, monitoring everything from beehives to climate change in the Alps. The instantly recognizable dashboards have been spotted everywhere from a SpaceX launch and Minecraft HQ to Wimbledon and the Tour de France. Grafana Labs also helps more than 3,000 companies-including Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase, and eBay-manage their observability strategies with full-stack offerings that can be run fully managed with Grafana Cloud, or self-managed with Grafana Enterprise Stack.
The Role
This is a remote opportunity and we would be interested in applications from Sweden only.
We are seeking an exceptional Principal Technical Program Manager to join the Grafana Labs R&D team. This senior-level individual will lead and orchestrate the delivery of complex, multi-year initiatives that span dozens of engineering teams across our entire engineering organization. You will serve as the strategic leader for cross-cutting programs that shape the future of Grafana and our open source ecosystem.
As a Principal Technical Program Manager at Grafana Labs, you will;
Strategic Program Leadership
Lead end-to-end technical programs and large-scale initiatives from inception to delivery across Grafana's platform and open-source ecosystem; includes driving coordination, ensuring seamless delivery across complex infrastructure, diverse product areas, and global regions
Cultivate cross-organizational leadership, effectively translating strategic objectives into actionable programs with clear timelines and measurable outcomes by collaborating with go-to-market, engineering, product, and external partner teams
Collaboration & Stakeholder Management
Partner with engineering and product management to align strategic initiatives with internal roadmap and business objectives
Serve as the core spokesperson for large-scale programs
Advocate for appropriate technologies and timelines to internal and external stakeholders
Program Execution & Risk Management
Identify and mitigate risks and interdependencies across complex, multi-team initiatives to ensure programs maintain forward momentum toward clear outcomes
Lead cross-functional teams to align and deliver on technical solutions
Ensure clear accountability, timelines, and continuous change management to deliver timely, high-quality results
As needed, manage the delivery schedule of critical deliverables across multiple teams and external dependencies
Process Excellence & Continuous Improvement
Provide expertise on process improvements and tools that lead to shared standard methodologies across Engineering
Facilitate continuous improvement in collaboration with Engineering and Product Management leaders
Document and regularly publish comprehensive plans, progress reports, and retrospective analyses for enterprise-scale initiatives
Technical Partnership & Business Development
Identify and manage engineering requests that are not part of existing business contracts and harmonize that with other asks from our stakeholders, partners or customers
Development of project statements of work (SOW) and requirement specifications or similar business documents (RFI/RFP) between Grafana Labs, our community, and our partners
We're excited about you because you have;
8+ years of experience as a program manager, with at least 2+ years at a senior or principal level, ideally in Cloud and on-prem environments
Proven track records of successfully delivering complex, multi-year technical programs spanning multiple engineering teams
Deep understanding of a variety of software development practices, tools, and organizational structures at scale
Understanding of system APIs, interdependencies, and distributed systems architectures
Experience managing programs in highly distributed, remote-first organizations
Exceptional communication and stakeholder management skills with ability to influence at all levels of the organization
Demonstrated ability to work independently in remote and/or distributed business environments
Strong cross-functional leadership capabilities with experience managing complex technical initiatives with internal and external stakeholders
Experience with observability platforms, monitoring infrastructure, or analytics systems, ideally with Grafana products
Familiarity with open source software development and community engagement
Experience with infrastructure deployment across multiple regions and cloud providers
Track record of driving process improvements and operational excellence across large engineering organizations
Experience with partnership management and technical due diligence processes
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-28
E-post: eimear.woodgate@grafana.com
