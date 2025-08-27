Principal Scientist
Q-Med AB / Biomedicinjobb / Uppsala Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Uppsala
2025-08-27
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Q-Med AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Principal Scientist - Biologics Drug Product Manufacturing
Uppsala, Sweden | Onsite | Full time | Permanent
Are you ready to lead advanced biological manufacturing processes in a world-class environment? At Galderma, we are looking for a Principal Scientist for our Biologics team in Manufacturing Science & Technology - with a focus on our Drug Product (DP) manufacturing processes including formulation, aseptic filling, and visual inspection. This is more than a job - it's your chance to impact lives through science and technology, in a company where quality meet's purpose.
About the role
As Principal Scientist in our Manufacturing Science & Technology (MS&T) Biologics team, you will take full ownership of critical drug product processes. You'll be responsible for New Product Implementation, technology transfer, process validation, and supporting our GMP manufacturing of DP. Working in our Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics in Uppsala, you'll collaborate with cross-functional teams across Product Science, MS&T, Engineering, Quality, and Manufacturing to implement new processes and continuously improve existing processes.
This is a high-impact role where your expertise will be central to delivering safe, effective, and innovative biologics.
Your key responsibilities will include:
* Leading technology transfers for DP
* Initiating and managing process validations, including documentation and compliance
* Driving process optimization, cost reduction, and efficiency improvements in aseptic DP production
* Identifying and resolving complex process deviations and manufacturing challenges
* Acting as subject matter expert (SME) on formulation, aseptic filling, and visual inspection technologies
* Collaborating with cross-functional teams to integrate processes across departments
* Providing technical mentorship and training to junior scientists, engineers, and operators within our DP manufacturing
* Staying updated with GMP, regulatory standards, and scientific innovations to ensure successful regulatory submissions and audits
What you bring to the team
We're looking for an experienced individual who thrives in a dynamic, technical environment. You combine strong analytical thinking with practical manufacturing experience - and you're ready to take on a leading role in biologics.
Required qualifications:
* Ph.D. or MSc in Biochemistry, Chemical Engineering, or related field
* 10+ years of experience in aseptic drug product manufacturing
* Proven success with tech transfer, scale-up, and validation in GMP environments
* Strong background in process optimization, troubleshooting, and data interpretation
* Familiarity with regulatory requirements in the pharmaceutical or biopharmaceutical industry
* Excellent collaboration, leadership, and communication skills
* Fluent in English (spoken and written)
Preferred experience:
* Hands-on expertise in aseptic process simulation planning and execution,
* Experience in setting up and validating visual inspection systems and processes
* Experience authoring technical reports for regulatory submissions (e.g., EMA, FDA)
* Active participation in industry networks
Why join Galderma in Uppsala?
At Galderma, we offer you more than just a job - we offer you a purpose-driven career where science meets impact. Our Uppsala site is home to our Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics, where nearly 450 dedicated employees work across the full value chain - from research and development to commercial production and global distribution.
Here, you will:
* Work with leading brands like Restylane ®, Azzalure®, and Sculptra®
* Be part of a diverse and inclusive culture where innovation thrives
* Gain global exposure while working in a collaborative, cross-functional setting
* Enjoy our modern offices by the Fyris River, just 10 minutes from Uppsala Central Station
* Grow professionally in an organization that actively supports career development
We are offering you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both professional and personal development is encouraged. We are based in modern offices and located just by the river (Fyrisån) in Uppsala only a 10 minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next steps
We welcome your application via our company website CAREERS | Galderma. Apply as soon as possible, the selection process is ongoing.
* If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
* The next step is a virtual conversation with the hiring manager
* The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "JR015212". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Q-Med AB
(org.nr 556258-6882) Arbetsplats
Galderma Kontakt
Galderma hanan.nur@galderma.com Jobbnummer
9479398