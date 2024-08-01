Principal Product Manager
2024-08-01
As a Principal Product Manager for the Brazilian market, you will identify opportunities to build and improve customer onboarding, responsible gaming, and the regulatory reporting part of the product, while being at the intersection between business, operations, development, and user experience and be responsible for prioritizing the right customer problems within your product area. The Brazilian market expansion for LeoVegas Group is one of the largest and most important projects to date for the group and for a skilled product strategist and doer this is an opportunity of a lifetime.
The primary function of this role is to take the lead in building the Brazilian product's vision and strategy and defining the roadmap that brings value to customers and increases conversions. In this role, you will also define the product success metrics, and set and evaluate targets in collaboration with the team and business stakeholders.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Acting as a CTO for the most important Product development project the LeoVegas Group has. Be the liaison between the Brazilian counterparty and the LeoVegas group product & engineering teams.
Together with our partner in Brazil set the product vision and create a tier 1 product for a market of over 200 million people.
Build and scale-up the delivery organization specifically for the Brazilian market in multiple geo locations.
Building an in-depth understanding of our customers, including their needs and
what motivates their behaviors; combine that with experiments to develop the
right onboarding, verification, and responsible gaming flows.
Constantly exploring ways to optimize conversion in the sign-up and verification
processes
Estimating and scoping activity workload along with development teams
Proactively reaching out to the compliance functions and other stakeholders in the
organization to make sure all the legal and operational requirements are met,
interpreted in the right way, and developed
Reading, interpreting, and assessing technical documentation (API, etc.)
Developing documentation to support the business functions
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS
Experience as a Product Owner or Product Manager roles
Experience from leading digital management consultant agency with client ownership or led product development in digital scale-up environments. Excellent skills in service design and user centric product development
You have experience in leading hypothesis-driven product development efforts at a
user-focused digital product company from strategy to delivery, release, and followup.
You know how to translate quantitative data, A/B-testing results, and qualitative
insights into informed product decisions and roadmaps and communicate this to
the company as a whole
NICE TO HAVES
Understanding the iGaming market across multiple territories is a merit
Experience in using data visualization tools such as Tableau, Datadog, etc.
Able to speak and write the Portuguese language.
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 1400 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in afast-paced and agile environment across 11 offices worldwide.
BENEFITS
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enrol in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
