Principal
2025-06-17
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Are you our Principal for
Internationella Engelska Skolan in Sigtuna?
We seek a dynamic and experienced leader to take on the exciting challenge of leading and developing an IES school!
IES Sigtuna opened in 2021 and offers outstanding bilingual education to around 600 students between grades F-9 and a fulfilling career opportunity for around 80 employees.
At Internationella Engelska Skolan we make a difference in the lives of our students. We believe this is due to our clear ethos with engaged and visible leaders creating an environment in which teachers can teach and students learn. Our students and parents choose us because of this:
• our students learn to command the English language
• we offer a safe and calm working environment for both students and staff
• we have ambitious academic goals for our students and ourselves and work hard to ensure every child lives up to their potential
There will be high expectations on the principal to continue to develop an excellent school in line with our ethos. The area where the school is located is fast expanding with new households and we are proud to provide a school to prospective students in that area and other areas around Stockholm. IES takes pride in leadership excellence in a diverse environment.
Who are you?
You have a proven track-record in a leadership position in the Swedish education sector with solid people management experience. You are a visible, forward-thinking leader and positive role model for the IES culture and value proposition, inspiring both students and staff and creating a work environment for professional growth. You are passionate about education and create a climate for learning.
Want to find out more?
Questions are answered by Regional Director Marcus Segerstedt, marcus.segerstedt@engelska.se
Please send your CV and covering letter to recruitment@engelska.se
