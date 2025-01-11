PR & Marketing Manager to Swatch!
Are you an experienced marketing professional with a proven track record in leading brand development initiatives? Do you have an in-depth understanding of the Nordic markets and a passion for establishing brand presence across digital and physical landscapes? At Swatch, part of the Swatch Group (Nordic), we are currently looking for a creative and strategic PR & Marketing Manager who will play an essential role in their Nordic expansion. Does this sound like you? Please submit your application as soon as possible!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The Swatch Group (Nordic) AB is an affiliate of The Swatch Group Ltd, the world's largest manufacturer of watches and timekeeping equipment, and other microelectronics. Renowned brands marketed in the Nordic region include Omega, Rado, Longines, Tissot, Certina, Hamilton, Swatch, and Flik Flak. Central functions such as administration, finance, IT, and HR are centralized in Stockholm, while sales and service are decentralized to sales offices in Oslo, Copenhagen, and Helsinki. Today, the group employs approximately 120 people in the Nordics and 32,000 globally.
As the PR & Marketing Manager for Swatch, you will join a fun, life-loving and youthful brand that designs watches for every occasion and age. You will be part of a small and dynamic team, based at the head office in central Stockholm. Your primary responsibility will be to strategically plan and execute marketing activities, communicate and build strong relationship about the brand to external stakeholders, and maximize sales outcomes. This entails close collaboration with the Nordic Brand Manager for Swatch and adherence to HQ guidelines. You will be responsible for devising and executing media and event strategies designed to activate the brand across a diverse array of channels, including social media, brand campaigns, and in-store promotions. In addition, you will collaborate closely with retail and stakeholders to tailor and implement localized campaigns and activations that resonate with regional markets. You will also be involved in overseeing the Flik Flak brand, Swatch's dedicated children's line, which is distributed through Swatch's channels.
The position requires monthly travels for events, store visits, and other marketing activities, with potential for more intensive traveling periods during campaigns and events.
You are offered
• An international and creative role that offers the opportunity to affect the marketing direction for a globally esteemed brand in the watch industry
• An opportunity to join a dedicated and enthusiastic team during an exciting period of expansion
• A secure employment with collateral agreement; including health benefits and pension
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A post-secondary education in Business Administration, Marketing or equivalent
• Several years of experience from a similar in-house marketing role
• Experience of working with strategic development and implementation of marketing activations on digital and social media channels
• Proven track record of sales and branding result
• Experience of working with media landscape in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland and activations towards younger demographics such as millennials and/or Gen Z
• Strong professional proficiency in English, written and spoken
• Driver's license
We will also value highly
• Proficiency in Swedish or another Nordic language
• Good system knowledge in one or more of the following systems: Office package, SAP, Adobe Creative Suite, PhotoShop or InDesign
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work. Contact information: Emelie Säfbom, emelie.safbom@academicwork.se
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
The Swatch Group Ltd is an international group active in the manufacture and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements and components. Read more about The Swatch Group (Nordic) on their website! Read more about the Swatch brand on their website!
