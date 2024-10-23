Postdoktor i Matematik
Welcome to Linnaeus University! Here you'll meet 2 200 staff members and 40 000 students, all united in following the vision to set knowledge in motion for a sustainable societal development. With us, research and education are conducted with an eye towards the future. Our proximity to the business world, both locally and globally, gives us a wide reach and the ability to create change that makes an impact. All that's needed is a place where ideas have the space to meet and grow. That's what we've created - and you are invited.
Change starts here!
The Faculty of Technology has a wide range of activities spanning nine different departments through which Linnaeus University provides education and conducts research. The courses in technology cover everything from short courses of a few weeks or months to five-year Master of Science in Engineering courses. The research responds to society's needs in several broad fields - both in the short and long term - with basic research and applied research in collaboration with stakeholders.
The Department of Mathematics is responsible for three different educational programs with mathematics as a major: Applied Mathematics program
(bachelor's program), Mathematics and Modelling (master's program), and a Master of Science program in Engineering Mathematics. In addition to these programs, we are responsible for mathematics and mathematics didactics in about 20 educational programs.
The postdoctoral position is associated with the research project Pollution-free approximation techniques for fractional integro-differential equations, which is funded by the Swedish Research Council. The research focuses on the analysis and numerical analysis of a large class of equations describing many technical and scientific systems.
Subject area for the position: Mathematics
Location until further notice: Växjö, Sweden.
Hours and term: Full-time for 2 years.
Starting date: January 2025
Job description:
The work for the position takes place within the research group Computational Mathematics for Predictive Digital Twins. The research group focuses on the development of the theoretical foundation of digital twins. In particular in the fields, Multi-scale modeling and homogenization of deterministic and stochastic systems, Random matrices and mathematical statistics, Process-based and numerical model reduction, Reinforcement learning for operations research and Numerical methods for deterministic and stochastic partial differential equations.
The current postdoc project is focused on the development and application of numerical methods for non-local and fractional partial differential equations with and without moving boundaries. The application field is in the field of modelling of ecosystems and digital twins for forests, in particular forest fires. The research may also include multiscale modelling and model order reduction methods.
The tasks consist of 75% research and 25% of teaching in mathematics.
Qualifications
A doctorate in mathematics or another field relevant to the assessment criteria below, or possesses an equivalent degree from another country, and has relevant research experience for the aforementioned project, qualifies for the position.
In accordance with the postdoc agreement, applicants who were awarded their degree no more than three years prior to the last application date for the present position should be considered first.
An applicant must not previously have been employed as a postdoc for more than a year within the same or a related subject area at Linnaeus University.
Assessment criteria
The applicant is expected to have documented experience in research in applied mathematics, finite element methods for partial differential equations, and at least one of the following areas:
• Free boundary problems
• Multiscale modeling
• Numerical model reduction
When the university employs new teachers, the choice should fall on those applicants who, based on a qualitative holistic assessment of competence and skills, are considered most likely to successfully perform and develop relevant tasks and contribute to successful development of the organization.
Contact
Head of department, Håkan Sollervall, tel. 0470-70 88 02, e-post: hakan.sollervall@lnu.se
Research leader, Christian Engström tel. 0470-70 84 61, e-post: christian.engstrom@lnu.se
