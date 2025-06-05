Postdoctoral studies in genome engineering for cell therapy (scholarship)
2025-06-05
Do you want to contribute to top quality medical research?
The Department of Laboratory Medicine is a stellar research environment that bridges fundamental research, technology development, and clinical applications of novel cell and gene therapies in one integrated setting.
In this environment, our research group focuses on combining novel genome engineering tools (e.g., CRISPR-based) and computational algorithms to enable regenerative cell therapies. Now, we are seeking a highly driven postdoctoral researcher to contribute to our ambitious mission.
Division
The Division of Biomolecular and Cellular Medicine (BCM) belongs to the Department of Laboratory Medicine and has a strong focus on developing cell and gene therapies. For example, research at BCM includes the development of engineered extracellular vesicles for various biomedical applications and the clinical implementation of CRISPR-based gene therapies and CAR-T cell therapies. This strong clinical focus fosters highly rewarding interactions between technology development and clinical needs. In this stimulating environment, our newly formed research group focuses on developing fundamental synthetic biology-based technologies for applications in regenerative medicine.
Duties
The field of synthetic biology is highly interdisciplinary, combining advanced molecular tools (e.g., CRISPR-based genome engineering), computational algorithms, and DNA/RNA sequencing and synthesis to design useful cell behaviors. The scope of this project is to combine multi-gene control technology and computer algorithms to develop a foundational discovery platform for future cell programming applications.
This position involves both experimental and computational work. The experimental work includes the use of CRISPR-based transcriptional control, single-cell omics experiments, molecular cloning, cell culture, and standard laboratory methods such as flow cytometry and RT-qPCR. The computational work includes, for example, the analysis of omics data and computational modeling. Experience in cell culture, molecular cloning, and bioinformatics analyses is required. Proficiency in statistics and programming are highly meriting, especially in gene regulatory networks, machine learning, and bioinformatics tools. Expertise in CRISPR-based assays, especially CRISPR screening, is highly meriting, as is experience with single-cell RNA sequencing or other omics assays. Excellent verbal and written English skills are required, and the ability to apply for grants is an asset.
We seek an ambitious and highly collaborative team player passionate about developing technology for next-generation cell therapy. The candidate should be highly committed to fostering an open and friendly research environment and being enthusiastic about sharing and collaborating. Our core values include honesty, integrity, and an enthusiasm about helping others. The position may involve mentoring students in the lab.
Entry requirements
Postdoctoral scholarships may be established for foreign researchers who pursue their merit in Sweden. A foreign researcher is a person living in another country who comes to Sweden with the intention of only staying in Sweden for all or part of their postdoctoral education at KI. Persons who are resident in Sweden and/or have carried out all or part of their academic education at KI or some other educational institution in Sweden cannot be considered for scholarships. The purpose of scholarships for postdoctoral qualification is to promote internationalization and contribute to research qualification after a doctorate or equivalent.
A scholarship for carrying out postdoctoral research can be granted for a maximum of two years within a four-year period following the receipt of a doctoral degree or equivalent.
To be eligible for a postdoctoral scholarship, the person must have obtained a doctorate, or a foreign degree deemed to be equivalent to a doctorate. Applicants who have not completed a doctorate at the end of the application period may also apply, provided that all requirements for a completed degree are met before the (intended) start date of the post-doctoral education.
Type of scholarship
The amount is tax free and it is set for twelve months at a time, paid out on a six months basis. In exceptional cases, shorter periods may be acceptable.
What do we offer?
A creative and inspiring environment with wide-ranging expertise and interests. Karolinska Institutet is one of the world's leading medical universities. Here, we conduct innovative medical research and provide the largest range of biomedical education in Sweden. At KI, you get to meet researchers working with a wide range of specialisms and methods, giving you ample opportunity to exchange knowledge and experience with the various scientific fields within medicine and health. It is the crossover collaborations, which have pushed KI to where it is today, at the forefront of global research. Several of the people you meet in healthcare are educated at KI. A close relationship with the health care providers is important for creating groundbreaking top quality education and research. Students and employees have free access to our modern gym facilities with trained staff on site.
Location: Flemingsberg
Application process
An application must contain the following documents in English or Swedish:
- A complete curriculum vitae, including date of the thesis defence, title of the thesis, previous academic positions, academic title, current position, academic distinctions, and committee work
- A complete list of publications
- A summary of current work (no more than one page)
The application is to be submitted on the Varbi recruitment system.
Welcome with your application by the latest 9 June.
