Postdoctoral researcher in War Studies
Försvarshögskolan / Högskolejobb / Stockholm Visa alla högskolejobb i Stockholm
2026-04-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Försvarshögskolan i Stockholm
, Karlstad
eller i hela Sverige
Welcome to the Swedish Defence University
Join Our Prestigious Institution
The Swedish Defence University stands as a beacon of excellence in defence, crisis management, and security studies. We are uniquely positioned at the intersection of military and civilian expertise, offering a dynamic academic environment where ideas and strategies for future challenges are vigorously explored.
Our university is not only a hub for educating Sweden's military officers but also leads in advancing the academic aspects of military professions. We engage in cutting-edge research across various disciplines including Law, Leadership, Military History, Political Science, and War Studies.
Explore Our Department of War Studies
The Department of War Studies is dedicated to the rigorous examination of war and conflict. This discipline integrates theoretical and practical dimensions, making substantial contributions to both academic knowledge and practical military applications.
Discover more about War Studies at: War Studies Program
Current Opening: Postdoctoral Researcher
We are seeking a highly motivated Postdoctoral Researcher for a three-year project focusing on women's voluntary defence organisations in Finland and Sweden. This role is crucial for pioneering research and offers opportunities for teaching and collaboration within an interdisciplinary team.
Role Requirements:
Candidates should possess a PhD in War Studies, Political Science, or a related field, with proven experience in qualitative research methods. Proficiency in both Finnish and Swedish is essential to facilitate research in these regions.
Why Work With Us?
Our university offers a stimulating environment that blends academic rigor with practical military insights. This position not only contributes to your professional growth but also impacts the development of defence strategies on a national and international scale.
Application Process
Interested candidates should submit a detailed CV, a cover letter, and relevant documents through our recruitment system. We value diversity and encourage applications from all qualified individuals.
Deadline: May 10, 2026
For more details, please contact Senior Lecturer Jenny Hedström at jenny.hedstrom@fhs.se
.
We look forward to your application and potentially welcoming you to our team! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Försvarshögskolan
(org.nr 202100-4730)
115 93 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9875702