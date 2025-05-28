Postdoctoral Researcher
Postdoctoral Researcher in Modeling Anthropometric Variability Using Deep Machine Learning
We are looking for a postdoctoral researcher to join our international team at the forefront of human body modeling for injury prediction. In this project, you will apply state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) techniques to medical imaging data to develop statistical shape models (SSMs) of the human skeleton. The work is carried out within a world-leading research group, and the models you help develop will be open-source-contributing to scientific progress and increasing your visibility in the field.
Project description
To design human body models that reflect population variability-such as differences in age, sex, height, and BMI-SSMs are essential. These models describe how such covariates relate to 3D anatomical shapes, including the body's outer form, bones, and internal organs.
Traditionally, building SSMs requires extensive manual work, including segmentation and landmarking of CT or MRI images. However, recent advances in AI/ML make it possible to automate much of this process. Pilot studies, including master's theses conducted in collaboration with other Chalmers departments, have already shown promising results using predictive deep learning on medical images.
The aim of this postdoc project is to establish a pipeline for (semi-)automated segmentation and landmarking of full-body skeletal structures. Starting from manually processed data and existing models, you will process a large dataset of medical images to extract skeletal geometries. These will be standardized using mesh morphing techniques and expressed through a common template mesh (VIVA+), developed by our research group. Once aligned, the data can be statistically analyzed to produce models that predict skeletal geometry as a function of key covariates.
Research environment
At the Department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences (M2), the engineers and researchers of tomorrow are trained with their eyes set on the transition to a sustainable transport system. Our research portfolio is unique and covers all modes of transport and contributes to environmentally friendly process technology and sustainable energy supply. Through collaboration with the society and industry, we strive to solve society's major challenges - together.
You will be based at the Division of Vehicle Safety, specifically in the Injury Prevention (IP) research group. Our work spans from accident causation and driver behavior to injury biomechanics and whole-body responses to mechanical loading. Since 2009, we have been active in Human Body Modeling (HBM), collaborating closely with industry partners and SAFER - the Vehicle and Traffic Safety Centre at Chalmers.
Our focus today is on developing HBMs that represent the entire population and can predict injury risk across both conventional and emerging mobility scenarios. The research is highly collaborative, involving automotive industry leaders, universities, research institutes, public agencies, and insurance companies.
Main responsibilities
As a post-doc, you will be responsible for processing the data from medical images into a SSM. This includes communicating with other research groups at Chalmers, with medical staff from where the data originates, and with researchers at other Universities. You are also expected to participate in teaching activities about 10% of your working time. Typically, this would be in some of the courses the research group is offering.
Qualifications
• A PhD in Mechanics, Physics, or a related discipline, awarded no more than three years before the application deadline*.
• Completed coursework in deep machine learning.
• Hands-on experience training deep learning models using Python and libraries such as PyTorch.
• Strong self-motivation and the ability to work independently.
• Excellent communication skills and fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Meritorious qualifications:
• Knowledge of the finite element method.
• Experience working with medical imaging data.
• Background in human anatomy.
* The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 1 September, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Johan Iraeusjohan.iraeus@chalmers.se
