Postdoctoral Research position (3 Years)

The Swedish Museum of Natural History is a government agency with a mandate to promote knowledge, research and interest in our world. It is a prominent research institution and Sweden's largest museum. For more than 200 years, the museum has been collecting specimens and data and conducting research on life on earth. The collections contain more than 11 million plants, animals, fungi, environmental samples, minerals and fossils. All research and knowledge are shared in the exhibitions, Cosmonova and in activities at the museum and digitally.
The Department of Bioinformatics and Genetics at the Swedish Museum of Natural History invites applications for a postdoctoral fellowship position focused on investigating genetic load and the accumulation of deleterious variation in ancient human populations.
This is a three-year research position, of which two years will be carried out abroad at a host institution in Dublin, Ireland, followed by a return phase in Stockholm. The position is intended for a candidate who will bring their own external research funding covering the full duration of the project, including salary, travel, and research costs.
WORK TASKS
The project aims to leverage large-scale ancient genomic datasets to understand how demographic events such as bottlenecks, migrations, isolation, and admixture have shaped the burden of deleterious mutations in human populations through time. By integrating palaeogenomics, evolutionary theory, and modern computational approaches, the research will provide new insights into how past population dynamics influence present-day patterns of health-related genetic variation.
The project will be supervised by Dr. Tom van der Valk at the Centre for Palaeogenomics, a joint initiative of the Swedish Museum of Natural History and Stockholm University. During the outgoing phase, the successful candidate will be embedded in a leading research group in Dublin specializing in evolutionary and statistical genomics.
QUALIFICATIONS
Applicants must:
* Hold a PhD in evolutionary genomics, population genetics, bioinformatics, or a closely related field.
* Demonstrate strong analytical skills in population-genetic inference.
* Have experience working with ancient genomic datasets.
* Show evidence of scientific independence and the ability to lead a research project.
* Possess excellent written and spoken English.
Preferred Qualifications (Merits)
The following experience will be considered advantageous:
* Analysis of ancient human genomic data.
* Estimation of mutational load, selection coefficients, or demographic history.
* Working with low-coverage sequencing dat.
* Proficiency in Python and/or R and reproducible computational workflows.
* Experience using HPC environments.
* A strong interest in human evolutionary history.
The role requires the candidate to bring their own external funding.
OTHER
Applicants should submit:
A cover letter (max. 1 page) describing:
• Research interests and motivation
• Planned funding scheme
• How their expertise fits the project
A curriculum vitae (CV).
We advance our knowledge of the natural world, inspiring to better care of our planet. Our ambition is that the employees of The Swedish Museum of Natural History shall represent the diversity in Sweden and we welcome every applicant.
