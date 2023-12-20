Postdoc position on circular aluminium alloys for advanced casting
Engage in the cutting-edge development of knowledge and technology focused on integrating higher levels of recycled content in mega casting of structural aluminum components. Contribute to global efforts for increased sustainability, cost savings, and a reduced environmental footprint through innovative solutions.
Project description
The position is based at the division of Materials and Manufacture at the Department of Industrial and Material Science, and the successful candidate will have the opportunity to work in a truly interdisciplinary team and work closely with Volvo Cars, our industry partner. The position holds merit for future research responsibilities within academia, industry, or the public sector.
Major responsibilities
Your main responsibility is to develop high-throughput methods for understanding and assessing the impact of secondary aluminium alloys on mega casting components. The position may also include teaching on undergraduate and master's levels as well as supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large.
The main activities include:
1) developing an efficient procedure for elemental identification in secondary aluminium, and perform CALPHAD calculations to predict possible phases.
2) developing a small-scale manufacturing technique of cast samples, mimicking full-scale cast samples. Perform microstructure analyses to compare small- and full-scale samples.
3) developing and perform micro and macro scale testing of small-scale constituents and macro-scale samples.
4) to analysing the results and write articles.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree in Materials Science, Engineering Physics or other related disciplines, awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
The successful candidate for this position has a strong background in CALPHAD calculations, testing of metals, and microstructure analysis of metals using optical microscopy, SEM, and X-ray scattering.
Working knowledge on casting aluminium and machine learning algorithms are strong merits. You should have a personal ability to work independently and in a team with diverse backgrounds. You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
The position requires proficient verbal and written communication skills in English. While Swedish is not a requirement, Chalmers offers Swedish language courses.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20230784 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: January 21, 2024
For questions, please contact:
Professor Fang Liu
Materials and Manufacture
Email: fang.liu@chalmers.se
Telefonnummer: +46 31 772 6786
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees.
