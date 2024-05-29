Postdoc position in trustworthy localization and sensing for 6G
2024-05-29
Chalmers University of Technology is part of a large European effort to define 6G communication systems. In this project, you will support and lead activities related to the trustworthiness (robustness, security, and privacy) aspects of radio localization and sensing. We provide an intellectually stimulating, but also flexible and family-friendly environment. You will have great freedom when, where, and how you will work. Our group is diverse and social, with members from many countries and backgrounds. We have an emphasis on collaboration and mutual support. The research activities you will be part of may have a high impact on both academia and industry. This position is a great opportunity for you as a postdoc to apply your scientific and technical skills as part of a multidisciplinary team of leading researchers at the intersection of science and applications, with great importance for industry and society.
Project description
As mobile communication systems tend to have higher frequencies, they start to behave like radar. This will bring the ability for 6G systems to localize and track people and objects with a high degree of accuracy. As we will increasingly rely on such services, there are increasing risks in terms of integrity, privacy and, security. Within this research project, you will work on a framework for robustness, security, and privacy for localization and sensing. This position is part of several ongoing projects on 5G and Beyond 5G localization in which you will gain not only theoretical knowledge but also industry contacts. You can check out our recent publications in this field.
You will be part of the Communication Systems Group at the Department of Electrical Engineering, which is known for its contributions to wireless and optical communication systems. The group has about 50 members from all over the world. The working language at Chalmers is English.
Major responsibilities
In this project, you will perform cutting-edge research on robustness, security, and privacy aspects of localization and sensing, including sub-terahertz waveforms, intelligent surfaces, and artificial intelligence. You are expected to publish high-quality high-impact papers, work with PhD students, and be involved in project management, deliverable writing, and leading industry-academia joint meetings. You will also gain knowledge in proposal writing. There are also optional opportunities for teaching.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree in electrical engineering or computer science, with specialization in statistical signal processing, wireless communication, physical layer security, localization, or radar, awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
Mathematical skills in, e.g., optimization and stochastic processes, are desirable as are excellent programming skills and experience with machine learning. Knowledge in wireless communication theory and physical layer security will be important. You must have a proven publication record in IEEE journals. Good communication skills and fluency in English are also essential. Candidates are expected to be creative and have the ability to initiate new research collaborations, work in teams, present their ideas and results to researchers with different backgrounds, and to be open to the application of results. Experience in international collaboration, innovation and utilization, and teaching are also meritorious. You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is for 2 years, with the possibility to extend for two more years, depending on your performance and the available funding. You will receive a competitive salary with social benefits and pension.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20240339 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 19 June, 2024
For questions, please contact:
Henk Wymeersch
Email: henkw@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
