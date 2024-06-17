Postdoc position in Process Metallurgy
with specialization in rare and strategic Metals' Recycling using Hydrometallurgical techniques
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students. In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future
In Process Metallurgy, we deal with the efficient extraction of metals via sustainable means from primary and secondary resources using the pyro and/or hydro metallurgical means. Cur-rently, we are looking for a Postdoc in Sustainable Metal Recovery-Hydrometallurgy & Cir-cular Economy under the subject of Process Metallurgy who, together with students and senior researchers, will conduct research works on the resource-efficient recovery of rare and strategic metals.
The postdoc position will be part of the research projects relevant to hydrometallurgical pro-cessing of different materials mainly from the waste generated by the anthropogenic activities. Notably, these projects are established in collaborations between Luleå University of Technol-ogy (LTU) and the Wallenberg Initiative Materials Science for Sustainability (WISE), funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation. Such collaborative research between LTU and WISE primarily aiming to perform materials science research at the international forefront to empower sustainable technologies with positive impact on society and to train future leaders in society, industry, and academia.
Project description
This project is connected to the hydrometallurgical processes for circularity that leading to-wards the sustainability in rare and strategic metal extraction and recycling technologies. The Postdoctoral Fellow will play a central role to achieve the research goals by developing new extraction routes and process flowsheets using integrated hydrometallurgical techniques along with the low-carbon emission and reduced use of hazardous chemicals that provide highly effi-cient metals/compounds of high purity needed for their applications in particularly for the clean and green energy deployments. The technology and concepts will have applications to the industrial production subjected to pilot scale validations. Additionally, the underpinning of mass transport phenomenon, reaction kinetics and the influential role of prevailing parameters with the thermodynamics involved in the hydrometallurgical process, and the use of advanced char-acterization techniques will require for the fundamental studies. The assessment of environmen-tal impacts using life-cycle analysis and determination of process sustainability within the circu-lar economy domain is highly desirable for this project.
The specific involvements in the project are to: (i) develop a novel recycling process for the extraction of strategic and rare metals from different waste materials, (ii) investigate the inte-grated recycling techniques for efficient precursor synthesis for cathode and anode from re-chargeable batteries of different chemistries, and (iii) evaluate the cradle-to-cradle and cradle-to-gate circularity of energy-critical elements.
Duties
Scientific research and education. The Postdoctoral Fellow is expected to independently per-form the experimental and theoretical work within the specified research questions, report the results, instruct students, assist with project management, and take responsibility of funding applications within the focus areas of the group. The research will mainly perform at LTU in Luleå, but experiments/investigations with industrial partners can also be included.
Qualifications
In order to be eligible for employment as post doctor you must have a PhD or a foreign degree equivalent to a PhD in Process metallurgy, Metal recycling or equivalent. You are expected to have a good exposure with hydrometallurgical unit operations and experienced in primary metal recovery and recycling processes, in particular to deal with the critical, strategic, and rare earth elements. The ideal candidate should have hands-on experi-ence in pilot-scale hydrometallurgical operations for up-scaling of the developed lab-scale pro-cesses, in particular the running of mixer settler units for the solvent extraction and high-pressure leaching techniques, and used to various analytical techniques like XRD, SEM, ICP, FT-IR, etc. Since the focus is on low-carbon circular economy of metals recovery for industrial use, the ability to perform life-cycle assessment along with global warming potential and sus-tainability evaluation, and industrial R&D exposure are highly imperative. You must have good publication records, and proficiency in written and spoken English.
Further information
Full-time fixed term employment for two years with placement in Luleå. Starting: as soon as possible.
For further information about the position, please contact Associate Professor Sadia Ilyas, (+46)920-49 3905, sadia.ilyas@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Kjell Johansson (+46)920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, (+46)920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
For full ad: ltu.se/Job vacancies
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The applica-tion should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, includ-ing diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: July 31, 2024
