Postdoc position in deadwood quality and saproxylic communities
2024-10-10
Department of Wildlife, Fish, and Environmental Studies
We are looking for a highly motivated, innovative, and enthusiastic postdoctoral fellow to join our research team, focusing on the community ecology of deadwood-dependent organisms in boreal forests of northern Sweden to work within a project entitled Evaluating options for restoration of deadwood quality and dependent saproxylic communities in managed boreal forests. The successful candidate are expected to assess how variation in dead wood quality induced by tree breeding (for fast growth) and forest restoration (that is; trees killed by burning, felling, girdling) influence physical and biochemical properties of the wood, as well as the saproxylic communities of fungi, beetles, and other insects. Additionally, the research will explore the impact of these wood qualities on ecosystem services, including wood decomposition.
The position is based at the department of Wildlife, Fish and Environmental Studies, SLU in Umeå, Northern Sweden. You would work together with a large research group (Restoration Ecology group) consisting of senior researches, other postdocs and PhD-students.
About the position
During this two-year postdoctoral project, you will investigate how different forest management strategies, including forest restoration aimed at enhancing biodiversity and tree breeding for fast growth, affect inter- and intraspecific (genetic) variation in deadwood quality, and how these changes impact saproxylic communities and ecosystem processes such as decomposition. Your research will involve analyzing existing community data on fungal DNA and saproxylic insects from two ongoing projects, with the opportunity to conduct complementary fieldwork as needed. As the lead author, you will present your findings in scientific articles, with guidance and support from senior researchers.
Your profile
A successful applicant holds a doctoral degree in ecology, forest or environmental sciences and has a strong background in community ecology. Excellent written and spoken English is a requirement. Excellent knowledge of statistical analyses of relevance for community ecology such as multivariate statistics and HMSC, along with a strong publication record in relation to the time since dissertation is highly meriting. Previous experience in trait based ecology and/or community and ecosystem genetics is meriting. Experience on working with saproxylic communities and biodiversity is a strong merit. A driver's license is needed.
The applicant is expected to take own initiatives to decide research questions, and must be able to work both independently and in a group. Since employment as a postdoctoral fellow constitutes a merit-based employment for junior researchers, priority will be given to those who have a doctoral degree that is not older than three years.
About us
We offer a creative and stimulating environment where we perform basic and applied research, education and environmental monitoring in the areas of biodiversity restoration and conservation, fish biology, wildlife ecology, and molecular ecology.
For more information about the department or division visit: Department of Wildlife, Fish, and Environmental Studies | Externwebben (slu.se)
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 23 October 2024.
The application must be written in English and contain:
i) a statement of scientific interests, motivation and fit for applying to this specific position (max two pages);
ii) Curriculum Vitae including a complete publication list, separating peer-reviewed papers from other publications;
iii) contact information of at least two reference persons;
iv) copies of previous university degrees and transcripts of academic records.
If the PhD thesis has not been defended at the time of application, clearly indicate in your CV the date of the scheduled defense.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
