Postdoc position with focus on making lignocellulose-based materials thermoformable
We are looking for a highly motivated candidate who wants to be at the forefront of research and develop materials and methods for a sustainable future based on renewable materials. This postdoc position will both give deeper academic knowledge and network, and offer an opportunity to work close with industry.
About us
The postdoctoral project is a central part of FibRe (https://www.chalmers.se/en/centres/fibre/)
a VINNOVA competence center consisting of academic partners (Chalmers and KTH, KTH - Sweden's largest technical university ), industry and public organizations. This specific project will be carried out at the division of Applied Chemistry at Chalmers in close collaboration with research partners at KTH and with some of the companies (Stora Enso, Tetra Pak, Billerud, etc.). FibRe lead by at Chalmers. The division of Applied Chemistry has around 100 employees, thereof 15 are faculty members.
About the research project
The purpose of the project is to develop strategies and methods for producing lignocellulose-based materials with good thermoformability at elevated temperatures through plasticization and to develop a mechanistic understanding of the effects achieved. The materials should have a high proportion of cellulose/lignocellulose.
The work in the project will consist of the production of plasticized lignocellulose-based materials with high fiber content using various methods, shaping them and characterizing their properties and structure determination on different length scales. To support the work, there is a large amount of advanced lab equipment and instruments as well as qualified colleagues. The goal is that the project will be carried out in close collaboration with researchers at KTH.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree in fiber and polymer science or equivalent. This eligibility requirement must be met no later than the time the employment decision is made .
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• Research experience in the field of fiber and polymer science or material science
• Proven experience in relevant advanced characterization techniques and the implementation of experiments at large-scale research infrastructures.
• Skills in material characterisation tools often used in chemistry and/or chemical engineering
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• A doctoral degree obtained within the last three years prior to the application deadline.
• Documented experience of conducting research in the field of interactions in cellulose-based systems through scientific publications.
• Teaching and communication ability.
• High awareness of diversity and equal treatment issues with a particular focus on gender equality.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than 22 January, 2026.
For questions, please contact:
Professor Anette Larsson, Applied Chemistry, Chemistry and Chemical Engineeringanettel@chalmers.se
• 46 730791166
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
