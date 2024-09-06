Postdoc in multi-property rare-earth-element free magnetocaloric material
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2024-09-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Do you want to contribute to the future of cooling technology? We are seeking a motivated postdoc to join our team in developing energy-efficient and sustainable materials for use in alternative cooling technology. This exciting project will contribute to the development of novel magnetocaloric materials, which are the most important parts of magnetic cooling systems that can operate in harsh environmental conditions.
About the Project
While current magnetic refrigerators utilize rare earth element (REE) Gd or Gd-based compounds, which are highly critical and expensive, our project aims to develop robust alternatives using compositionally complex alloys. We're looking for a postdoc with proven experience in magnetocaloric materials, and ideally, some familiarity with machine learning and/or additive manufacturing, to drive these innovations forward.
About the Department
At the Department of Industrial and Materials Science, we specialize in materials, production, human-technology interaction, and product development, engaging in cutting-edge research and fostering strong industry partnerships.
This position is part of the prestigious Wallenberg Initiative Materials Science for Sustainability (WISE). Funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, is the largest-ever investment in materials science in Sweden and will encompass major efforts at Sweden's foremost universities over the course of 10 years. The vision is a sustainable future through materials science.
Major responsibilities
As a postdoc, you will be part of a dynamic team, conducting research, collaborating in both small and large groups, and possibly also mentoring MSc and PhD students.
You will also join the WISE Graduate School, a nationwide network offering seminars, research visits, and more to strengthen international collaboration in materials science.
Qualifications
To qualify for this position you must:
• hold a doctoral degree in Materials Science, Physics or equivalent awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*;
• have previous experience of magnetocaloric material research;
• have extensive experience of the techniques relevant for the position;
• have very good communication and collaborative skills;
• have excellent oral and written reporting in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
It is meritorious if you have:
• experience of materials development using machine learning/artificial intelligence;
• experience of materials development using additive manufacturing.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240491 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your qualifications for this project
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 4 October, 2024
For questions, please contact:
Professor Sheng Guo, Materials and Manufacture, Industrial and Materials Science
E-mail: sheng.guo@chalmers.se
Assistant Professor Varun Chaudhary, Materials and Manufacture, Industrial and Materials Science
E-mail: varunc@chalmers.se
Professor Uta Klement, Head of Division, Materials and Manufacture, Industrial and Materials Science
E-mail: uta.klement@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
8885296