Postdoc in Green Synthesis of Conjugated Polymers
A Postdoc position is available in the research group of Christian Müller at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering of Chalmers University of Technology. We are looking for a highly motivated colleague who will develop new environmentally benign processes for the synthesis of conjugated polymers.
About the research project
The Müller Research Group specializes in the materials science of organic semiconductors, polymer blends, and composites. Our research advances new plastic materials for wearable electronics and energy technologies. Collaborations with other universities, research institutes and industry partners play a key role in our work. Our group currently includes 1 Professor, 1 Senior Scientist, 4 Postdocs and 8 PhD students.
Your research will focus on significantly reducing the complexity of synthesizing conjugated polymers and on developing processes that are compatible with continuous flow chemistry. The goal of your project will be to achieve the reproducible synthesis of high-performance organic mixed ionic-electronic conductors (OMIECs). An example of our recent work can be found here. You will work closely with fellow PhD students and postdocs at Chalmers, collaborating with partners across Sweden and internationally. This role also offers exciting opportunities to travel and engage with external collaborators.
We seek candidates with the following qualifications:
The successful candidate must have a PhD degree (or nearing completion) with focus on organic chemistry and polymer synthesis. Experience in designing setups for organic synthesis including setups for flow chemistry is desirable. A promising track record of early achievements such as scientific publications is expected. You must have experience with experimental techniques that are commonly used to characterize polymers, in particular NMR, chromatography and vibrational spectroscopy. Due to the interdisciplinary nature of the work, the candidate is expected to have excellent collaboration skills. A very good capability of communicating scientific results in English, both orally and in writing is required.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.*
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
What you will do
The majority of your working time is devoted to your own research, in collaboration with other postdocs and PhD students, as well as collaborating groups. As a Postdoc you are expected to develop your own ideas and communicate scientific results orally as well as in writing. The position may also include teaching on undergraduate and master's levels as well as supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years with the possibility to extend by one (1) more year provided project funding is available and the project goes according to plan. The monthly salary of a Postdoc researcher at Chalmers is about 41'000 SEK before tax (EUR 3'800).
Application Procedure
Please submit your application in English as PDF files according to the instructions below. Each file should not exceed 40 MB. Note: The system does not support Zip files.
1. CV
Name the document as: CV, [Your Surname]. Include the following:
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
2. Personal Letter
Name the document as: Personal Letter, [Your Surname]. Limit the letter to 1-3 pages and include:
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research projects and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: June 27th, 2025
Interviews will be conducted on a continuous basis until the position is filled. Therefore, please submit your application prior to the application deadline.
For questions please contact:
Prof. Christian Müller, Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering
Email: christian.muller@chalmers.se
Tel:+46317722790
