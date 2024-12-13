PostDoc in Formal Verification of Learning-Enabled Systems
2024-12-13
Are you passionate about advancing the safety and reliability of learning-enabled systems? Join the Group for Safe and Trustworthy Autonomous Reasoning (STAR) to lead cutting-edge research in formal verification techniques for learning-enabled systems used in safety-critical applications. At STAR, we tackle key questions like:
• How can we build systems that are both intelligent and inherently trustworthy?
• What methods ensure reliability and transparency in AI-driven decision-making?
In this role, you will develop a new generation of formal techniques for:
• Compositional contract-based design
• Specification formalisms for learning-enabled systems
• Runtime verification under uncertainty
• Statistical verification
• Scenario-based analysis
• Explainability methods for AI/ML-based models
We are looking for candidates interested in conducting research in one or more of these areas, and encourage you to propose new directions aligned with your and our research. This position is funded by the prestigious WASP program, read more here.
About the STAR Lab
Led by Dr. Hazem Torfah, STAR is part of the Computing Science Division within the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE). Our interdisciplinary group focuses on developing theoretical foundations and tools for creating safe, reliable, and secure autonomous systems, with application areas including autonomous driving and aviation. Collaboration and support are central to our dynamic research environment.
The CSE department, a joint effort between Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg, is home to a diverse, international community of 270 researchers from over 30 countries. We combine foundational research with real-world applications and provide high-quality education across all levels.
Major Responsibilities
As a Postdoctoral Researcher, your main responsibilities will include:
• Driving a research project in collaboration with project PIs (80%)
• Mentoring and co-supervising junior researchers
• Teaching graduate-level courses (20%)
• Developing and implementing scientific ideas
• Establishing research collaborations
• Communicating your results through journals and conferences
Qualifications
To qualify for this position you must:
• hold a doctoral degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or other related disciplines, awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline*.
• experience in at least one of the following fields of research: formal methods, cyber-physical systems, data science, or artificial intelligence.
• have a good track-record of publications.
• sound verbal and written communication skills in English.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: January 20, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Assistant Professor, Hazem Torfah, Computing Science division
Email: hazemto@chalmers.se
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
