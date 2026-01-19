Postdoc in Electrosynthesis
Are you motivated to develop next-generation electrodes for electrosynthesis?
Imagine a future in which organic chemical reactions are driven by electricity from renewable sources, rather than by heat or pressure, to transform reactants into products. Electroorganic synthesis offers tremendous potential to realize this vision. However, its large-scale implementation requires the development of new, scalable, precious-metal-free electrode materials. We are seeking a highly motivated postdoctoral researcher to join the Giovannitti group in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Chalmers University of Technology to help advance this research. If you are an enthusiastic organic chemistry with passion for electrochemistry, we invite you to apply and join our team.
Join a multidiciplinary research team
The Giovannitti group develops next-generation polymeric organic semiconductors for electrochemical applications. We have strong expertise in the design and synthesis of tailor-made electrode materials, as well as expertise in electrode characterization for electrochemical synthesis. Our state-of-the-art analytical instruments help us to quickly screen and optimize electrochemical reactions. In your role, you will join the electrochemistry subgroup of the Giovannitti group at Chalmers and closely collaborate with the materials chemistry subgroup to test next-generation electrodes.
The project in a nutshell:
In this multidisciplinary project, you will test polymeric semiconductors as electrode materials for electroorganic synthesis. You will fabricate and evaluate the performance of polymeric electrodes for oxidative and reductive electrochemical transformations. By systematically screening reactions, you will benchmark electrode materials for activity, selectivity, and long-term stability. Your findings will directly guide the design of next-generation electrode materials prepared by the synthetic subgroup of the Giovannitti group.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree. This eligibility requirement must be met no later than the time the employment decision is made .
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• Experience in organic synthesis and electrosynthesis for several years.
• Hands-on experience with abalytical characterization tools including NMR, LCMS or GCMS.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree, obtained within the last three years prior to the application deadline
• Outstanding track record in publishing work on electrosynthesis in peer-reviewed journals
• Effective working in teams
What you will do
• Test and evaluate the performance of polymeric electrodes for electrosynthesis.
• Supervise master's and/or PhD students and take the lead for the electrochemistry subgroup in the Giovannitti group
• Possibility to engage in teaching at undergraduate/master's level
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than 20 February 2026.
For questions, please contact:
Alexander Giovannitti
Assistant Professor alexander.giovannitti@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
