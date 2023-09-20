Postdoc: Development of chemical process for LFP batteries recycling
The Nuclear Chemistry / Industrial Materials recycling research group comprises 9 senior scientists and 13 PhD students and postdocs. The research group is highly international, both regarding international collaborations and in the staff, which currently represents 11 nationalities.
The group is specialized in aqueous chemistry and solvent extraction and pyrometallurgy, being used for both recycling of materials and nuclear applications. The research has initially focused on the recovery of valuable and critical. Research projects include projects in the recycling of batteries, WEEE (electronic waste), car exhaust catalysts, and other items containing precious metals or REM. The investigation and recovery of metals from ash from incineration of municipal waste is another area of research in Industrial Materials Recycling.
There is a pilot plant facility, where we have lab scale sets of leaching reactors, mixer-settlers, centrifuges and columns.
The research of Industrial Materials Recycling is a part of the Competence Centre for recycling (CCR).
Industrial Material Recycling is included in the division of Energy and Materials along with Nuclear Chemistry and Environmental Inorganic Chemistry.
Project description
The aim of the project is to develop a sustainable and complete extraction process for metal recovery from secondary sources - spent Li-ion batteries. Process has to be designed and optimized for further industrialization within two years. Co-operation with the industrial partner will be one of the required tasks as well as mobility between pilot plant and demonstration plant. Process will aim for high efficiencies and high purity of the produced precursors.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibilities as a post-doctoral fellow is to conduct research which will focus on the development of hydrometallurgical process for recovery of valuable metals, involving mechanical separation and chemical processing. The position involves extensive work in a chemical laboratory and adapting technical equipment.
Another important aspect involves collaboration within industrial partner and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
Qualifications
You must be a graduated PhD in chemistry or hydrometallurgy. The degree should generally not be older than three years. You must have excellent knowledge of English and proven experience as an experimental worker in a chemical laboratory, as well as ability to analyze and write articles. Experience of solving technical and mechanical tasks relating to process development is seen as meditorious. As a person you have to be self-motivated and have a problem solving attitude along with a great ability to collaborate with others. In your work you are well organized and structured.
Chalmers continuously strives to be an attractive employer. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Please observe: Since the department is also a nuclear facility, only citizens of the countries who are signatory of Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons can apply and be considered for the position. Please check the status of your country before applying.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230241 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: [2023-10-20]
For questions, please contact:
Assistant Professor Martina Petranikova, Energy and Materialsmartina.petranikova@chalmers.se
, 031-7728327
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez!
