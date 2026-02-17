Portfolio Manager China
Scania CV AB / Speditörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla speditörsjobb i Södertälje
2026-02-17
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Portfolio Manager China
Exciting Opportunity: Portfolio Planning - China
Join Us in Shaping the future of Product Management
At TRATON Group, we believe that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. Together with our brands we can make the future of transportation more sustainable - Let 's make a difference together.
With its brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus and International, TRATON Group is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. Its offering comprises light-duty commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. At TRATON, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation. Find out more: www.traton.com
This is Scania in China
The ambition for the R&D organisation is to maintain and further develop the product portfolio adapted for the Chinese customers and market. If you enjoy to be a first-mover in executing bold strategies you will enjoy the journey we have ahead of us! The speed and the quality of our strategy execution will be the most important differentiator the coming years ahead.
Role Summary
We are seeking a talented and dynamic professional for the newly proposed role of Portfolio Planning - China, based in China. This is a unique opportunity to play a pivotal role in empowering local autonomy while ensuring strong global alignment across Product Management within our China operations.
In this position, you will act as the strategic link between China and Group Product Management, translating local market needs and global strategy into clear priorities and actionable portfolio plans. As the role is newly established, you will also have the opportunity to shape and further define its scope and impact over time.
Job Responsibilities
In this role, you will:
Drive the development and alignment of the product portfolio to meet the evolving needs of our customers and market demands
Ensure the portfolio both contributes to and benefits from the broader TRATON Group product portfolio
Translate local market requirements and global strategic direction into clear portfolio priorities and execution plans
Collaborate closely with Group Product Management and the China organization to strengthen teamwork, transparency and alignment in ongoing initiatives
Provide strategic insights and recommendations to Group Product Management, influencing long-term portfolio planning
Serve as a key member of both R&D China and Group Product Portfolio Management teams
Act as a vital link between Group Product Management and China operations
Report directly to the Head of Group Product Portfolio Management and the Head of R&D China
Contribute to shaping and refining this critical role as it evolves
Who You Are
To succeed in this role, you bring:
Proven experience within the Group Product Management organization and a background from one of the TRATON brands.
A strong network across the TRATON Product Management community
5-10 years of experience within Product Management
Solid knowledge and understanding of the TRATON Modular Systems foundation
Exceptional communication skills, with the ability to bridge global and local perspectives
The ability to operate confidently in a global, cross-functional environment
A strategic mindset combined with strong execution capability
A genuine interest in contributing to portfolio excellence in China
You are motivated by impact, enjoy working in dynamic environments, and thrive when aligning multiple stakeholders around a common strategic direction.
This Is Us
The ambition for the R&D organization in China is to maintain and further develop a product portfolio adapted to Chinese customers and market requirements. We are on an ambitious journey where speed and quality of strategy execution will be our key differentiators in the years ahead.
The role will be based in China. Please note: the SAP location reflects a legal entity registration and does not represent the work location for this role.
If you're passionate about portfolio planning, thrive in a global environment, and want to influence our products in China and the rest of the group, we'd love to hear from you.
Apply today and become a key person of our future success!
Application
Your application should include a CV. Important: Upload your CV in English. Please note that we are not able to process any applications sent by email, due to GDPR regulations. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
If you have questions or would like more information about the position, please contact: Hannah Lagerstedt, Talent Acquisition Specialist, hannah.lagerstedt@scania.com
.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-03-09. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON AB Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Traton Jobbnummer
9747181