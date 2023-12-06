Portfolio Manager and Sales - Thermal Systems & Solutions
Alfa Laval is looking for a Portfolio Manager and Sales BU Energy Separation - Thermal Systems & Solutions
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse workplace based on empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
About the job
BU Energy Separation undergoes a substantial transformation driven by global sustainability trends; water scarcity and green hydrogen, in which Thermal Systems & Solutions, such as Zero Liquid Discharge and Fresh Water Generators contribute to waste minimization, water reuse, product recovery and enabling green hydrogen production. In your role as Portfolio Manager, your responsibility is to secure a competitive total offering of products and services for target industries and customers, including online promotion.
Your key tasks will be to:
Review and analyze the competitiveness of our Thermal offerings from customer and industry needs, as well as sales and profitability performance
Own and drive the portfolio development plan in close cooperation with Business Development, Product Management, R&D, Sales & Service
Develop market demand specifications, commercial plans, and launch plans in collaboration with market intelligence, business development and central sales organization
Work in close collaboration with marketing communications team to develop engaging online promotion content and follow-up of analytics
Structure and deliver compelling presentations, ensuring that information and supporting materials for our offerings are readily available for our sales teams and customers.
You will belong to the Marketing & Portfolio Management team, responsible for translating current and future customer needs into product and portfolio strategies leading into innovative solutions providing unique customer values. The position will be based in Lund or Söborg and will require travel on a weekly basis in between the sites.
Who you are
You demonstrate business acumen, decisiveness, and a strong drive to get things done. You combine a big technical understanding with a commercial mindset. In this role, you will collaborate widely with stakeholders from business development and sales to engineering and marketing and communications. You are skilled in structuring and presenting information. As you will have many interactions within and outside the BU, you should be comfortable collaborating with cross-functional teams. This will also require a high level of integrity and self-motivation to achieve results in a matrix environment.
What you know
We believe you have several years of working experience in sales and or product management, alternatively marketing with a university degree in engineering. Technical competence from working with thermal technologies is an advantage. We work in an international environment and therefore excellent written and oral communication skills in English is required.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and innovative environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success. Så ansöker du
