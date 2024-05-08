Portfolio Lead at Finance
Scania CV AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Södertälje Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Södertälje
2024-05-08
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. This also affects Scania's financial processes and its IT system support together with the infrastructure. To support in this journey we are now recruiting a Portfolio Lead to Finance Way & Innovation Office (FWIO).
We are looking for a talented Portfolio Lead to support us in driving the finance transformation forward!
Are you up for your next career challenge? Then you are the person we are looking for!
Your role
As a Portfolio Lead you will orchestrate the portfolio management of the Finance Community, be part of a PMO team, and be an important player when we run and develop our portfolio WoW in the Finance Community as well as how we run PMOs in other larger programs and projects. This position will give you a unique insight into Scania's Finance Transformation.
Typical tasks include, but are not limited to:
• analyse the content of the portfolio, prepare decision material, and orchestrate prioritisations dialogues
• orchestrate the different portfolio review meetings for senior management
• monitor and safeguard strategic alignment of the portfolio with finance strategic objectives
• align and contribute to our Strategy Planning Process and Deployment Process
• visualise roadmaps
• elaborate portfolio management as maturity evolves
• orchestrate governance in the Finance Transformation program
• orchestrate different governance forums in the Finance Community
• develop (accelerate and harmonise) the finance governance system not only in the portfolio layer but in surrounding levels as well
• contribute in the communication arena of the Finance Community
Your profile
You would describe yourself as a proactive and communicative person. You have a strategic mindset and are motivated by complexity and to make it understandable and simplified to your stakeholders. You have an eye for what senior and top management need and want, even before they know it themselves. You have a pragmatic and situation-based approach with a large portion of "gut feeling" combined with self-confidence. To succeed in this role you have a passion and understanding for that cross-collaboration with peers and management is the road to deliveries and demand-driven value creation.
In this recruitment, we place great value on your personal qualities.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with a development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported. In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Application
Your application should include CV and cover letter. Please apply as soon as possible and no later than May 22, 2024.
For further information
If you want to know more about the position, please contact:
Gunilla Stjernlid - Head of Portfolio & Program management, ZETB
Phone: +46 70 160 68 32
e-mail: gunilla.stjernlid@scania.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8668535