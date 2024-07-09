Portal Manager
2024-07-09
Are you driven by developing and leading technical and competent colleagues across international boundaries? Lumera is now looking for a Portal Manager to execute strategy & delivery.
What you will do
You will have the commercial, strategical, functional, and delivery responsibility for Lumera's portal products and services. You will be responsible for assisting with the packaging of the portals as well as the strategic direction and development across various needs in the organization. In addition, you will ensure that these products and services meet current and future customer and market needs and that that they enable Lumera's strategic goals. You will have profit and loss (P&L) responsibility for team Portals. Furthermore, with the help of your team of specialists around the business, you will have the responsibility to develop and maintain current and future solutions as well as a consolidation program in the future.
You will work closely with our existing customers and potentially new customers as well as local customer teams. The role also has a clear customer and market focus, and you are expected to maintain a solid understanding of market and customer developments.
This role leads a team that is spread across One Lumera, in that you will have staff in at least three different countries. The additional challenge is to bring the international vision of Lumera to the fore, by being a strong cross-geographic region leader as well as having the technical responsibility for our Portals, with the support of the Portal Product Owners, architects, business analysts etc.
You will lead a team of more than 20 people and have staff responsibility, including formal staffing responsibility like conducting development dialogues, recruiting, receiving new employees, resource allocation and much more. The role is part of the Product Development department, and you will report to our CTO.
This role can be based either in Stockholm or London.
Who you are
You are an experienced leader with great engagement and drive to inspire others. You provide a modern, inclusive leadership with focus on delivering concrete result by providing direction and capabilities to enable the organization to meet customer agreements. A leadership where the team and individuals are involved in business opportunities and challenges to be solved and delivered based on agreement with our customers.
Requirements and skills for the position:
You have documented experience as a manager leading personnel in a highly demanding and complex international business environment with proof of delivery on time and on budget
Experience leading development of portals/web application development
Experience from leading international agile development teams
Experience from running workshops and leading projects for international customers
Experience from product management, product development and product packaging
Extensive experience from customer facing and customer consulting roles
Experience of driving business from a profit & loss perspective
You are fluent in English, in both speech and writing
You have an academic degree, preferably within IT or similar experience
The following experiences are advantageous:
Solid understanding and knowledge of life and pension across the international landscape, with experience from multiple markets
Experience of portals for international life and pension markets
Experience from delivering of full stack policy administration solutions with portals
What do we offer you?
Wonderful and genuinely dedicated colleagues who always support each other.
Varied and enjoyable work with a complex and socially important product.
Internal development opportunities: with us, you'll have the chance to develop, grow, and take on responsibility early.
Office located in the heart of Stockholm city or London, with the option for hybrid work.
Focus on employee well-being: feel free to ask us about our benefits package!
Be part of a company that is now expanding and aiming for international growth.
Curious to know more? Then we want to hear from you!
Apply with your CV or LinkedIn profile. We encourage you not to wait too long to apply, as selection and interviews are ongoing. The start date for the position will be determined by agreement. A background check will be conducted before the hiring decision is made.
Reach out to Jenny Dennemark at jenny.dennemark@lumera.com
if you have any questions about the position. We look forward to your application!
We are Lumera
Lumera is a software company that develops a business system for the Life and Pensions industry. We're the market leader in the Nordics and we're expanding into Europe.
Our team of more than 510 people is growing as we add more talented, engaged and exceptional people to our centrally located offices inStockholm, Umeå, Oslo, London, Guildford, Bristol, Edinburgh, Utrecht, Hanoi, Mumbai and Pune. Ersättning
