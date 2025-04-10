Polish speaking babysitter in Göteborg
2025-04-10
Solidum Sverige AB/Barnakademin has been providing families with high-quality childcare services since 2008. We offer creative childcare in Swedish and specialize in bilingual babysitting services.
Who We're Looking For:
• Part-time job seekers, ideally students with a passion for childcare
• Candidates who can dedicate at least one afternoon per week (between 1-3 afternoons/week)
• Responsible, creative individuals with strong social skills
• Candidates looking for a long-term commitment (minimum 6 months)
• Native/ Fluent Polish skills
About the Position:
• The family lives in Göteborg
• Help needed 1-3 afternoons per week for pickups and babysitting
• Working hours: 3 hours pass between 14:00-17:00 (but can be flexible)
• The child is 3 y.o
• If this specific family doesn't match your availability, you can still apply, and we'll find the perfect fit for you!
What We Offer:
• A dynamic part-time role (3-10 hours per week), with the potential to work with multiple families
• Competitive starting salary (starting from 140 kr/hour)
• Comprehensive written references upon completing your time with us
• Close contact and support from our central office and a great community of fellow babysitters
Commitment:
We prioritize building long-term relationships and seek candidates who are available for 6-12 months.
Apply Today!
If you feel like you're the right fit for this role, apply now in either English or Swedish. We look forward to welcoming you to the Barnakademin family!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Solidum Sverige AB
(org.nr 559007-2590), https://barnvaktistockholm.se/jobba_som_barnvakt Arbetsplats
Barnakademin Jobbnummer
9279566