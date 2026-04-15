Pmts Software Development Engineer
Advanced Micro Devices AB / Datajobb / Mölndal Visa alla datajobb i Mölndal
2026-04-15
, Göteborg
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THE ROLE:
AMD is looking for a strategic software engineering lead who is passionate about improving the performance of key applications and benchmarks. You will be a member of a core team of incredibly talented industry specialists and will work with the very latest hardware and software technology.
THE PERSON:
The ideal candidate should be passionate about software engineering and possess leadership skills to drive sophisticated issues to resolution. Able to communicate effectively and work optimally with different teams across AMD.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Work with AMD's architecture specialists to improve future products
• Apply a data minded approach to target optimization efforts
• Stay informed of software and hardware trends and innovations, especially pertaining to algorithms and architecture
• Design and develop new groundbreaking AMD technologies
• Participating in new ASIC and hardware bring ups
• Debugging/fix existing issues and research alternative, more efficient ways to accomplish the same work
• Develop technical relationships with peers and Partners
PREFERRED EXPERIENCE:
• Strong object-oriented programming background, C/C++ preferred
• Ability to write high quality code with a keen attention to detail
• Experience with modern concurrent programming and threading APIs
• Experience with Windows, Linux and/or Android operating system development
• Experience with software development processes and tools such as debuggers, source code control systems (GitHub) and profilers is a plus
• Effective communication and problem-solving skills
• Motivating leader with good interpersonal skills
ACADEMIC CREDENTIALS:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Advanced Micro Devices AB
(org.nr 556202-6574) Jobbnummer
9854842