PLM System Developer
European Spallation Source Eric / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-02-16
The European Spallation Source ERIC (ESS) in Lund, Sweden, is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role
We are now looking to appoint a PLM System Developer to our IT Division. In this role you will find many opportunities to work with an experienced group of IT professionals and be part of new and exciting projects. You will be part of our Information systems group, working with a team of developers on our PLM platform, taking part in the entire development chain from requirements to deployment, which includes both ENOVIA and CATIA. In your daily work you can also expect to support the first line team with technical knowledge.
Furthermore, your tasks and responsibilities will include:
• Product development and deployment.
• Translation of requirements to system design.
• Implementation, analysis, design and troubleshooting.
• Verification and documentation.
• Incident management and request fulfilment.
This is a permanent, full-time position located in Lund, Sweden, and we need someone who can start as soon as practically possible.
About you
We are looking for a candidate who fulfils the following requirements:
• Technical Expertise in ENOVIA 3DEXPERIENCE and CATIA.
• A bachelor's degree in computer science or related field, or equivalent.
• At least 5 years' technical knowledge in Java development, along with a diverse mix of IT skill set like Core Java, JSP, JavaScript, HTML and other technologies required to build and maintain Enterprise level IT solutions.
It would also be a great advantage if you have working experience from the following:
• Automated testing.
• Documentation and requirement gathering skillset.
• DevOps, including schedulers, CI/CD.
• Technia Value Components (TVC) implementation in ENOVIA.
• Enovia Java APIs, MQL, JPO, TCL scripts.
• Oracle 11g and Oracle 12c databases.
To thrive in this role we believe that you enjoy communicating and collaborating with people of various backgrounds and areas of expertise. You have the ability to find and suggest alternative solutions, and inspire others to do the same. Working in a structured way, with solid analytical skills, is also vital in this role.
Fluency in written and spoken English is a requirement, as it is the working language at ESS.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at a truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Focus on work-life balance.
• Preventative healthcare benefit.
• Where applicable, relocation support and allowances may also be available.
Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please note that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. The last day to apply is 16 March, 2024.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process
or contact Recruitment Officer Åsa Ander at asa.ander@ess.eu
For further information regarding the position, please contact Hiring Manager Johan Olander at johan.olander@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
