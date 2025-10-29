PLM Site Lead
2025-10-29
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our dynamic team as a PLM Site Lead, specializing in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) processes and IT solutions, where you'll play a key role in shaping how our products and data evolve from concept to retirement. You will work on projects with cross-functional teams representing to analyze business needs, optimize processes, and implement innovative solutions that boost efficiency and product quality.
If you're passionate about driving impactful changes and supporting strategic decisions, we'd love to hear from you!
How You'll Make an Impact
* The PLM site lead is accountable for initiating and driving local measures to improve local E2E process efficiency and to close local PLM business capability gaps.
* Collaborate with and often lead cross-functional teams to gather and analyze business requirements for the development of our IT systems.
* Provide insights and recommendations to enhance product quality and support strategic business decisions.
* Accountable for PLM local training and for approving PLM system site requests.
* Responsible for organizing local Advance Key Users and Key User communities of locally used PLM systems and stakeholder meetings.
* Represent site interests towards global PLM program
* Enables and supports local OCM activities with regards to PLM system releases, and major IT projects (analyze business impacts, organize information sharing and local communication, organize testing support, training, ...)
* Consult on local PLM process, tool and data flow improvements, local projects and global PLM strategy
* Helps to prioritize and initiate local PLM improvement activities
* Responsible for organizing testing support for PLM tool changes
* Lead local PLM projects including tool functionality and methodology.
What You Bring
* Leadership experience from system development projects.
* Business PLM process and data experience.
* Ability to translate business needs into technical requirements.
* Strong skills and experience of OCM.
* Experience with the development or implementation of engineering tools in a large industrial context.
* Experience of stakeholder management.
* A holistic End to End perspective.
* Excellent communication skills and a customer-focused approach.
* Proficiency in Swedish and English.
* Engineering or equivalent degree.
About the Team
Project Management Office within Development & Standards consists of three departments. Engineering Systems ensure that engineering systems and applications provides maximum value to the business.
Project Management who are responsible for executing R&D projects within given frames such as scope, budget and time.
Technical Information Systems responsible for the development and governance of systems, processes and product standards within the technical information perspective.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
