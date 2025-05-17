PLM/PDM-Experienced Mechanical Engineer at Cibes Lift Group
Do you love digging into CAD models, optimizing manufacturability, and solving real-world engineering puzzles?
At Cibes Lift Group, we're building the next generation of modular lift systems, sustainable, and designed for life. Join our R&D team in Gävle as a Mechanical Engineer and help us turn technical challenges into smart, production-ready solutions.
At Cibes Lift Group, we're redefining how the world moves - making every day spaces more accessible with smart, sustainable, and stylish lift solutions. We're now looking for a curious and solution-driven Mechanical Engineer. If you're passionate about engineering that makes a real difference and want to work in a friendly, global, and innovative environment - this is your opportunity.
The Role
As a Mechanical Engineer, you'll be deeply involved in developing the next generation of lift products - from early studies and testing to final drawings and implementation. Working closely with senior engineers, internal teams, and suppliers, you'll help ensure our solutions are not only functional and cost-effective but also easy to produce, install, and maintain.
Your work will include developing technical solutions from concepts, choosing materials and production methods, running calculations and testing, and creating all the necessary documentation. You'll also support engineering change processes; help establish technical requirements for new projects and contribute to continuous improvement in how we work. Modular design, sustainability, and stakeholder needs will always be front and center in your designs.
Additionally, you'll be devoting parts of your time to further develop and maintain our PLM/PDM functions with another team member. Ensuring that our data and surrounding processes are in line with our daily requirements and needs.
There is also the opportunity to participate in national and/or international standardization bodies where the development of future industry standards is made.
What We're Looking For
* A university degree in Mechanical Engineering (minimum 3 years)
* At least 3 years of experience with CAD and mechanical design for manufacturing
* Solid understanding of production methods and materials
* Skills in 3D CAD and a structured design methodology
* Previous experience in administration of PLM/PDM systems, preferably Autodesk Fusion Manage.
* Familiarity with modular design and sustainable product development
* Strong analytical mindset and attention to detail
* Comfortable working independently and in cross-functional teams
* Strong communicator in English - both written and spoken
* Workshop or lab experience is a plus
Why You'll Love Working at Cibes
We're a Swedish-founded company with global reach and big ambitions. At Cibes, you'll work with skilled engineers and creative minds across multiple countries, all dedicated to making vertical movement smarter and more inclusive. Our culture is personal, progressive, and professional - and we believe innovation grows where people feel supported, trusted, and challenged.
Ready to take your engineering skills to new heights?
Apply today and help us shape the future of lift technology - one brilliant solution at a time.
Application
Send your CV-no need for a cover letter! Instead, answer three initial questions.
This recruitment is conducted in collaboration with Jefferson Wells, and you will be employed by Cibes Lift Group. For questions about the role, feel free to contact recruitment consultant Marjo Carlson at +46 70-377 0064 or via email at marjo.carlson@jeffersonwells.se
.
Apply as soon as possible but no later than 2025-06-15. Selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the deadline.
Cibes Lift Group is one of the world's most innovative manufacturers of space-saving lifts designed for fast and easy installation, also offering a wide range of conventional lift solutions. Thanks to the wide range of lift products and a flexible design concept, the lift solutions of Cibes Lift Group adapt to the requirements of public, commercial, and private settings. Sales, installation, and maintenance services are provided by a global network of subsidiaries and partners. The company group is headquartered in Gävle, Sweden, and has production facilities in Sweden, Poland, China, and USA. In 2023 the Group had approximately 1635 employees and a revenue of 3,6 billion SEK. Ersättning
