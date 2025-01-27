PLC engineer
2025-01-27
What we require:
PLC Knowledge
Industrial network knowledge
Machine Safety knowledge
Electrical hardware knowledge
ME or IE Bachelors Preferred or commiserate experience
5-7+ years of expertise in manufacturing/automotive industry
Exceptional project management and leadership skills
Communication, collaboration and negotiation skills with internal and external customers and stakeholders
Willingness to travel domestically or internationally
Working experience in an international and diverse environment is a plus
Experience of Manufacturing Engineering processes and Facility, Tooling and Equipment process
Broad knowledge from other similar operations within the area
Work in a team-oriented environment
Target oriented and strong analytical skills
Well organized working methods and ability to report in a structured and concise format
Ability to organize and prioritize own work and to manage multiple tasks
Positive mind-set and pro-active attitude, self-starter.
Ability to interact cross-functionally and to act in a multi- cultural environment
Meritorious:
Experience of working with electrical design
Eplan knowledge
Experience of Siemens TIA Portal
Languages
