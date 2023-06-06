Platform Engineer (DevOps)
Majority Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-06-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Majority Sweden AB i Stockholm
MAJORITY is a groundbreaking all-in-one digital financial service app that includes an FDIC-insured account, Visa® Prepaid card, money remittance, and international calling. We are built for migrants, by migrants.
Global migration is a 21st-century reality. Whether people are following their dreams, love or new experiences, more and more of us are leaning towards new environments. Our purpose at MAJORITY is to empower the amazing, the brave, and the talented and help them achieve all of their ambitions.
We believe that everyone deserves the same opportunity to succeed. Our mission is to provide migrants the tools to thrive in their new country.
We are a diverse group of people from over 40 different countries that come together every day and we're looking for others driven by the same desire to create meaningful products that bridge cultural and geographic distances
The Role
MAJORITY are seeking a Platform Engineer (DevOps) to join our team and help us maintain our deployment pipelines, databases, infrastructure and security posture. You will be responsible for handling the non-functional aspects of the system, including on-call duties and conducting POCs with new technologies to improve ease of operation and cost savings. Additionally, you will be expected to script and automate day-to-day operations. The role will report to the CTO.
Key Responsibilities
Assist the development teams with automation and architecture.
Automate and drive security and compliance for PCI Level-1 and SOC2 compliance, DevSecOps.
Improving the overall performance of the platform and all of its infrastructure with a focus on fast response time, scalability and resource allocation.
Continuously further develop and improve the internal tools for dev teams and help driving towards continuous delivery.
Continue the construction of a microservice architecture with the support of, among others, Kubernetes, Istio, Datadog, Elastic, Terraform.
Requirements/Qualifications:
5+ years of hands-on experience developing tools and platforms with in-depth experience from cloud providers.
Extensive experience in Docker orchestration platforms such as Kubernetes or similar
Solid Linux experience
Development/Scripting experience preferably in Python
Have an understanding and interest for CI/CD and experience with build tools/services such as AzureDevops or similar
Production experience with monitoring, logging, and distributed systems
Personal Skills
Great communication skills
Independent and self reliant
Always striving for continuous improvements
You're smart, get stuff done, have great energy, and thrive in a fast-paced environment
A positive and passionate person who will put teamwork and collaboration above all else.
We are MAJORITY. We are international, ambitious, kind, and inclusive. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Majority Sweden AB
(org.nr 559275-6711), http://www.majority.com
Jakobsbergsgatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7856022