Platform Engineer Automotive
2023-11-08
Mpya Sci & Tech är skapat av och för människor som älskar teknik och naturvetenskap. Vi är inte här för att göra något som alla andra gör. Vi tar nischad rekrytering och konsulting till en ny nivå med fokus på kandidatperspektivet. Det är därför vi kallar oss Talent Advisors. Vi tror att de riktiga talangerna är de individer som vågar utvecklas genom hela livet. Med lång erfarenhet och djup kunskap om branschen har vi skapat ett framåtlutat och spetsigt bolag, på vårt sätt.
På Mpya Sci & Tech tror vi på ett hållbart arbetsliv där vi tillsammans bygger en kultur med genuin delaktighet, ivrig nyfikenhet och möjlighet att få vara sig själv. Kom och utvecklas ihop med oss i Göteborg och Stockholm. Hos en arbetsgivare i världsklass
Are you a person who loves science and technology? Do you want to be in an company where you can contribute to development?
Then you should look here!
Mpya Sci & Tech is built by and for engineers. We have created a company where you as an employee always are in focus. In everything we do, we strive to create a high degree of involvement and to be sensitive to our employees ideas about their future work and careers. Together we are building a strong allowing, including and curios culture with favorable conditions for you as employee. We want you to have an assignment where you can be passionated and develope yourself with balance in life.
Right now we are looking for a Platform Engineer for the Automotive industry.
And we would like you to fill these requirements:
• At least 3 years experience working as a software engineer.
• A Bachelor or Master within Electronics, Software Engineering or similar.
• Good knowledge in programming language C and C++
• Experience within the Automotive industry
• Autosar knowledge
• Good English language, (Swedish language is highly meritorious).
As an employee, we believe you have good communication skills and are keen of relationships, both with customers and colleagues. You are a positive and organized person . We also believe that you can work both independently as well as part of a team and can display initiative when necessary.
Who we are
At Mpya Sci & Tech, we believe in a sustainable work life where we together build a culture where you can, Be excitedly curious, Be inclusive and allowing and Be who you are.
We believe that the real talents are the individuals who dare to develop throughout their lives. With long experience and deep knowledge of the industry, we have created a forward-leaning and edgy company, in our own way.
Application
Does this sound like the opportunity you been waiting for? Please go ahead and apply!
We work with ongoing selection so don 't hesitate to apply via www.mpyascitech.com.
For questions you are most welcome to contact Talent Advisor Maja Palmqvist, +46 731 48 98 90.
