PhD student position in solid and structural mechanics
2024-12-16
We invite applications for a PhD student position within the project, "Improved Use of Out-of-Round Railway Wheel Detectors." This project involves advanced simulations of dynamic vehicle-track interaction combined with extensive field measurements. A digital twin of the detector will be created to train a machine learning model for predicting dynamic wheel loads. The overarching aim is to enhance regulations and procedures concerning damaged railway wheels, focusing on structural reliability, life cycle cost (LCC), and environmental impact.
Project overview
The PhD project seeks to enhance regulations for handling damaged railway wheels. Key tasks include:
• Verifying the accuracy of Wheel Impact Load Detectors (WILDs).
• Improving data interpretation and developing a framework for categorising wheel damage.
• Integrating commercial multibody dynamics software with in-house tools to predict impact loads.
• Developing a digital twin based on extensive field measurements to train a machine learning model for predicting dynamic loads and evaluating the impact of damaged wheels on track integrity.
• Collaborating with the Swedish Transport Administration to establish new regulations.
About the division and department
The project will be part of the activities within the Swedish National Centre of Excellence in Railway Mechanics CHARMEC - Chalmers Railway Mechanics. The long-term CHARMEC research aims at reducing the railway's costs for production, environment, operation and maintenance while improving safety, reliability and transport quality.
The position will be placed at the Division of Dynamics at the Department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences. As a PhD student you will belong to the Graduate School of Solid and Structural Mechanics.
Major responsibilities
Your primary responsibility is to conduct your doctoral studies. This entails:
• Developing your scientific concepts and communicating research findings both verbally and in writing.
• Taking courses on the advanced level adequate for the project following the syllabus of the Graduate School.
• Participating in teaching at the undergraduate level or engaging in other duties, equivalent to 20% of your working hours.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
• A Master's degree equivalent to at least 240 higher education credits in Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Engineering Physics, or similar fields, with a focus on solid mechanics, numerical methods (e.g., FEM), and multibody dynamics.
• Proficiency in Matlab or Python, as well as experience with commercial finite element and/or multibody dynamics software.
• Strong written and oral communication skills in English.
• Initiative, the ability to work independently, and a strong sense of responsibility.
• High collaborative skills due to the project's close interaction with other disciplines and industrial partners.
• Ability to disseminate results and engage with various networks, including academia, industry, and society at large.
Contract terms
The Phd studentship contract starts with a one-year employment. The position is limited to a maximum of 4.5-5 years, depending on the amount of teaching and departmental duties conducted during the employment.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English. Submit your application documents as PDF files. Each file should not exceed 40 MB, and note that the system does not support zip files.
Required documents:
• CV
• Relevant previous employment or leadership roles.
• Contact information for two references.
• Personal letter
• 1-2 pages introducing yourself, detailing relevant experience (e.g., education, thesis work, and research activities), and outlining your future goals and research focus.
• Additional documents:
• Copies of bachelor's and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades, and relevant certificates (e.g., TOEFL test results).
Important: Incomplete applications and those sent via email will not be considered.
We will evaluate all candidates after the deadline. Security concerns may then be considered.
Application deadline: 10 February, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Professor Jens Nielsenjens.nielsen@chalmers.se
, +46 703 792190
Associate Professor Tore Vernerssontore.vernersson@chalmers.se
, +46 703 361122
Head of Division, Associate Professor Peter Folkowpeter.folkow@chalmers.se
HR partner Katrin Axelsson, Department of Mechanics and Maritime Scienceskatrin.axelsson@chalmers.se
