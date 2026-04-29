PhD Student in Mineral Processing
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2026-04-29
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Luleå University of Technology experiences rapid growth with world-leading expertise within several research areas. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, the public sector and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has an annual turnover of just over SEK 2.3 billion. We have more than 1,800 employees and nearly 21,600 students.
The global transition toward renewable energy, electrification, and digital technologies is driving a rapidly growing demand for critical raw materials. Northern Sweden plays a key role in this transformation, with major investments in mining, processing, and emerging value chains for critical raw materials. Luleå University of Technology is at the forefront of this development through strategic research initiatives such as CAMM-CRM. The research contributes to advancing sustainable technologies and educating future experts. We invite you to be part of this effort to build resilient and sustainable raw material systems for the future.
Our research in mineral processing consists of three pillars: material characterization (mineralogical and particle analyses), unit operations (comminution and separation processes) as well as system engineering approaches (modeling and simulation, geometallurgy). Experimental work is carried out in our well-equipped mineral processing laboratory with access to the latest analytical instruments and a large range of process equipment.Project description
We are looking for a PhD student in Mineral Processing. As a PhD student, you will be part of an international research environment working on developing mineralogy-driven processing strategies for complex ores with a focus on beneficiation of rare earth element (REE) and high field strength element (HFSE) bearing mineral systems.
REEs and HFSEs are essential for modern technologies such as renewable energy production, electric vehicles, and advanced electronics. Sweden hosts a wide range of REE-bearing mineral systems, including alkaline complexes, granitic rocks, and metamorphic terranes, containing minerals as eudialyte, allanite, monazite, xenotime, bastnäsite, apatite, and titanite. These represent a significant but underutilized resource base.
The aim of this project is to develop technically viable and mineralogy-driven beneficiation strategies for Swedish REE and HFSE resources, including recovery of valuable by-products. The research will systematically link mineralogy, comminution, and separation with process performance and flowsheet design.
Duties
This position involves both experimental and theoretical work in mineral processing and process mineralogy. You will work with advanced analytical tools (e.g. SEM, LIBS, Raman, XRD, etc.) and laboratory-scale processing equipment to investigate the relationship between mineralogy and process performance. As a researcher, you will collaborate with academic and industrial partners. You will gain experience in designing and executing research studies, analyzing large datasets, and integrating results into process models and flowsheets. You will also develop skills in scientific communication by writing journal articles and presenting your results at national and international conferences. In addition, you will take doctoral courses and participate in the department's research school.
The project involves the following tasks:
• Characterizing REE- and HFSE-bearing ores with respect to mineralogy, ore texture, and linking these to liberation and separation behavior.
• Investigating comminution behavior, including mineral liberation, fines generation, and the potential for selective comminution and early gangue rejection.
• Evaluating and benchmarking beneficiation methods such as magnetic and electrical separation, flotation, and including emerging hybrid and multi-sensor techniques.
• Developing and testing integrated process flowsheets for REE deposit types, including multi-product strategies for recovery of by-products.
• Scientific writing, data analysis, and dissemination of research results in journals and conferences as well as reporting within the project.
Qualifications
To be eligible, you must have a master's degree (120 ECTS) in mineral processing, natural resource engineering or equivalent. You are expected to have a solid education in mineral processing (theoretical knowledge and experimental experience of various beneficiation methods) and mineralogical characterization, as well as numerical skills. You must have good knowledge of English, both spoken and written. Swedish language proficiency is seen as a strong merit.
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. Placement: Luleå. Starting date: As agreed but as soon as possible.
For further information about the position, please contact:
Associate Professor Mehdi Parian, (+46) 920-49 2556, mailto:mehdi.parian@ltu.se
Professor Saeed Chehreh Chelgani, 0920-49 1494, mailto:saeed.chelgani@ltu.se
Professor Jan Rosenkranz, (+46) 920-49 2183, mailto:jan.rosenkranz@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer, (+46) 920-49 2037 mailto:diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, (+46) 920-49 1721 mailto:marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.ApplicationWe prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.Closing date for applications: 2026-05-21Reference number: 3036-2026 Så ansöker du
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Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luleå Tekniska Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2841), https://www.ltu.se/
971 87 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
Luleå tekniska universitet - Platsbanken Jobbnummer
9882499