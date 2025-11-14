PhD Student in Cybersecurity in Post-Quantum Cryptography, ref no 4759-2025
2025-11-14
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.Our Cybersecurity group within the Department of Computer Science, Electrical and Space Engineering is now looking for a PhD student to contribute to our growth.
This position constitutes an excellent opportunity for you joining a fast growing research group in a highly international environment in close collaboration with industrial partners and world-leading universities across the globe.
Subject description
Cyber Security focuses on technical security aspects as well as protection of systems that are connected to the Internet and include protection of software, data, and hardware.
Project description
Our collaborative project, which involves academia, industry, and the public sector, addresses the problem that certain types of data, information, and systems need to be protected for a long time to come. Encrypted information stored today could be decrypted in the future using quantum computers ('Store now, decrypt later'). This also poses potential threats to technical systems such as IoT, vehicles, and critical control systems that can have a long technical lifespan and remain in operation for 10-20 years. These systems need to be protected to avoid becoming obsolete before they are decommissioned. By studying and developing knowledge in post-quantum cryptography, existing methods against post-quantum attacks are improved, which in turn ensures that new security systems implemented today are future-proof.
Duties
As a PhD student you are expected to perform both experimental and theoretical work within your research studies as well as communicate your results at national and international conferences and in scientific journals. Most of your working time will be devoted to your own research studies. In addition, you can have the opportunity to try the teacher role. As a researcher, you work as a neutral party in many contexts, which provides a great opportunity to be involved in challenging development projects.
Qualifications
We are looking for analytic and motivated colleagues that can perform advanced research, both independently and in cooperation with the rest of the team. The necessary background for applicants is a master degree in Computer Science or equivalent. Furthermore, the successful candidate should have expertise in the areas of cryptography. Extensive coding expertise within Python, C/C++, and/or any other programming language is also needed. Written and oral communication using English language is needed as well as a strong team working spirit.
For further information about a specific subject see General syllabus for the Board of the faculty of science and technology
Most employees in the cybersecurity field are currently male, which is why we are happy to see female applicants.
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. Placement: Skellefteå Campus. Starting: 1 January 2026 or as soon as possible
For further information about the position, please contact:
Professor and Division Manager Kåre Synnes, (+46)920-49 1507, kare.synnes@ltu.se
Professor and Head of Subject Karl Andersson, (+46)910-58 5364, karl.andersson@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer,(+46 )920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, (+46)920-49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: 5 December 2025
