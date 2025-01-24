PhD Position: Sustainable Business Models with BM-LCA
Are you passionate about environmental analysis, decoupling economy from environmental damage, and driving sustainability through innovative business models? Join us in this unique opportunity to work on the cutting-edge methodology of Business Model Life Cycle Assessment (BM-LCA), helping companies design sustainable business models that drive decoupling. This interdisciplinary project will connect you with experts from the Division of Environmental Systems Analysis at Chalmers and the Stockholm School of Economics.
About us
At the Division of Environmental Systems Analysis (ESA) at the Department of Technology Management and Economics we tackle the challenges of transforming technological and industrial systems to support environmental sustainability. Our approach towards sustainable transformation is cross-disciplinary and systems-based.
With a long-standing focus on life cycle assessment (LCA) research, ESA leads the development of BM-LCA. We are home to around 40 faculty and staff members from diverse backgrounds in engineering, social, and natural sciences. Our vibrant, inclusive, and collaborative environment fosters cutting-edge research across multiple areas, such as prospective LCA, circular economy, innovation systems and transition studies.
About Business Model Life Cyckle Assessment (BM-LCA)
BM-LCA is an emerging methodology designed to assess the environmental impacts of business models. It has proven particularly relevant to business model innovation for sustainability (see Baumann et al. 2022; Böckin et al. 2022; Goffetti et al. 2022). At ESA, we collaborate extensively with research partners to advance BM-LCA as a key tool in evaluating the sustainability of business practices.
About the research project
This project focuses on evaluating the environmental performance of business models. By application of market-shaping strategies and analysis with BM-LCA, we aim to develop business models that effectively achieve decoupling. A market-shaping strategy coordinates, e.g., price adjustments, marketing efforts, and stakeholder engagement to mutually reinforce the adoption of sustainable business models.
The project is part of the Mistra Challenge call, emphasizing novel solutions for sustainable transitions.
Who we are looking for
We seek candidates with the following qualifications:
• MSc in Industrial Ecology, Sustainable Engineering and Management, or a closely related field.
• Completion of master-level coursework in Life Cycle Assessment (LCA).
• Completion of master-level coursework in circular economy, environmental management, or equivalent subjects.
• Proven skills in quantitative modeling and analysis.
• High proficiency in spoken and written English.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Familiarity with Business Model LCA.
• Proficiency with systems modeling tools (e.g., Vensim).
• Experience in industry collaboration and interdisciplinary projects.
• Academic writing and conference participation.
• Proficiency in spoken and written Swedish (Chalmers offers Swedish language courses).
What you will do
As a PhD student, you will play a critical role in advancing research within the project. Your responsibilities will include:
• Conducting research and coursework as part of your doctoral studies.
• Planning and organizing your work independently while collaborating with supervisors, researchers, and external stakeholders.
• Participating in case company workshops.
• Communicating scientific results effectively, both orally and in writing, in English.
• Attending seminars and presenting at international conferences.
The doctoral program is designed to lead to a PhD within four years of full-time study. However, with teaching duties included, the position is expected to span five years.
Contract terms and what we offer
• The PhD-positions are fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
Please read more about the application procedure and apply on this webpage: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=13650&rmlang=UK
Application deadline: February 24, 2025
For questions please contact:
Henrikke Baumann, Professor at Environmental Systems Analysis, Henrikke.Baumann@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
