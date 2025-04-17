PhD Position in Theoretical Deep Learning: Symmetries in Neural Networks
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2025-04-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Are you passionate about mathematics and looking to embark on a journey of discovery?
We seek a PhD student for a project at the intersection of mathematics and deep learning to work on theoretical aspects of geometric deep learning. The question whether more data and compute are sufficient to improve neural networks is highly debated at the moment in all areas of deep learning. In this project, you will work on a theoretical framework which will help to better understand these questions in the context of geometric deep learning and add rigorous arguments to a debate driven by empirical results.
Who we are looking for
We seek candidates with the following qualifications:
• To qualify as a PhD student, you must have obtained a master's degree or a 4-year bachelor's degree (or expect to complete such a degree by the starting date of the position) in relevant field.
• Applicants must have a strong background in mathematics, theoretical physics or computer science.
• Some programming experience is compulsory and the applicants should be keen to develop their programming- and software development skills.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
Experience in some of the following areas is meritorious: group theory, statistics, neural networks, machine learning and programming.
Research environment
In the GAPinDNNs research group on Geometry, Algebra and Physics in Deep Neural Networks at the division of Algebra and Geometry, we conduct research on deep learning, in particular geometric deep learning and mathematics for AI.
The expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI), in the broad sense, is one of the most exciting developments of the 21st century. Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP) is Sweden's largest individual research program ever, a major national initiative. The vision of WASP is excellent research and competence in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and software for the benefit of Swedish society and industry. Read more: https://wasp-sweden.org/
We are taking part in this program through the following research project:
How Do Neural Networks Learn Symmetries? Augmentation, Randomization and Equivariance
Supervisor: Jan Gerken (Department of Mathematical Sciences)
Project description
In many deep learning applications ranging from medical image analysis to quantum chemistry, the symmetries of the underlying problem pose an important constraint. These can be taken into account by modifying the architecture of the network (yielding so-called equivariant neural networks) or by learning the symmetry from the data (data augmentation). In this project, the aim is to construct a theoretical framework for data augmentation of deep neural networks. During the last year, the debate around the trade-offs between data augmentation and manifest equivariance has intensified, with data augmentation gaining popularity in notable domains such as protein design and quantum chemistry. The goal of this project is to contribute to this debate with a theoretical framework and novel algorithms.
This project will be conducted in close collaboration with Axel Flinth from Umeå University (who will act as WASP co-supervisor) and Pan Kessel from the company Genentech Roche in Basel (who will act as industrial supervisor).
About the department of Mathematical Sciences
The Department of Mathematical Sciences at Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg is the largest mathematics department in Sweden, with around 200 dedicated employees. We excel in both pure and applied mathematics as well as mathematical statistics, with research spanning a wide range of areas.
Our department is organized into three vibrant divisions:
• Algebra and Geometry
• Analysis and Probability Theory
• Applied Mathematics and Statistics
If you are looking for an inspiring place to advance your career in mathematics, join us and be part of a community that values innovation, collaboration and inclusion.
What you will do
As a PhD student you will be part of an international research environment while you expand your knowledge of the field and write your thesis. This gives opportunities for many inspiring conversations, a lot of autonomous work and some travel. You are expected to develop your own ideas and communicate scientific results orally as well as in written form. In addition, the position will normally include 20% departmental work, mostly teaching duties. You will also take courses at an advanced level within one of the gradite schools at the Depratment of Mathematical Sciences. You will also become part of the national WASP gradute school which includes courses, international study trips and conferences and join the local community of WASP students at Chalmers.
Contract terms and what we offer
• The PhD-position is fully funded from the start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in. If you need to move to Gothenburg for this position, you have the option to rent accommodation from the University of Gothenburg for the duration of one year.
Nomination process and application procedure
Please go to this webpage to learn more about the nomination process, application procedure and apply: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=13875&rmlang=UK Ersättning
enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9294642