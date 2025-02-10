PhD position in Software Analysis for Cybersecurity
We are offering a PhD position in an exciting new national project focussing on software security, with great opportunities for collaborations with top researchers in cybersecurity, program analysis, and software engineering. The position is salaried (not just fully funded) and part of a lively research environment located in the beautiful city of Gothenburg on the West coast of Sweden.
The position is part of the ShiftLeft project funded by WASP, a new flagship project with partner universities at KTH, Linköping, and Umeå.
General information
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering at University of Gothenburg and Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden with approximately 270 employees from more than 40 countries is widely recognized for excellent research and education. Our department is in Sweden's second largest city Gothenburg - the world's most sustainable destination every year since 2016 according to the Global Destination Sustainability Index. The four research divisions at our department are essential scientific facilitators in a vibrant ecosystem of software-intensive companies such as Volvo Cars, Volvo AB, and Ericsson.
About WASP
Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP) is Sweden's largest individual research program ever, a major national initiative for strategically motivated basic research, education, and faculty recruitment. The program addresses research on artificial intelligence and autonomous systems acting in collaboration with humans, adapting to their environment through sensors, information, and knowledge, and forming intelligent systems-of-systems. The vision of WASP is excellent research and competence in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and software for the benefit of Swedish society and industry.
The graduate school within WASP provides the skills needed to analyse, develop, and contribute to the interdisciplinary area of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and software. Through an ambitious program with research visits, partner universities, and visiting lecturers, the graduate school actively supports forming a strong multi-disciplinary and international professional network between PhD-students, researchers, and industry.
Main Responsibilities
Software is often the root cause of vulnerabilities in modern computing systems. By focusing on securing the software, we target principled security mechanisms that provide robust protection against large classes of attacks. Modern software applications are almost never built from scratch but reuse a significant amount of code that has been built by 3rd parties. These code artifacts, in the form of externally developed libraries, packages and frameworks form the core of their so-called software supply chain.
The goal of ShiftLeft is to contribute to a new paradigm shift for securing software supply chains. As a PhD student in the project, you will be able to focus on problems which fit your talents and interests, ranging from developing the theoretical foundations of classes of vulnerabilities and defences, developing state-of-the-art static analysis tools, conducting large scale analyses of the emergence of vulnerabilities in the software supply chain. The successful applicant will be encouraged to collaborate with PhD students and postdocs working on related topics and have opportunities for collaboration with the project's industrial partners, Cparta Cyber Defense, Debricked, Ericsson, Recorded Future, and SEB.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
By the starting date, you have a degree at Master's level or equivalent in computer science, mathematics, or a related field, corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits. You have a well-documented track record of research interests and achievements in an area strongly related to the project.
Contract terms
PhD student positions are limited to five years at 80% doctoral studies and 20% departmental work, mostly teaching duties. Salary for the position is as specified in Chalmers' general agreement for PhD student positions, currently starting from SEK 32,150 per month before taxes.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
The application should include the following items:
An application of a maximum of one A4 page summarizing your track record and outlining your research interests.
Attested copies of education certificates, including grade reports and other documents
Curriculum Vitae
Letters of recommendation and name of reference persons (preferably at least 2)
Evidence of written work: (links to) research papers and theses
Links to software repositories with relevant projects
It is important to include parts of your own work such as theses and articles that you have authored or co-authored. Links to software repositories with relevant projects should be included where relevant. Please notice also that it is highly recommended that you include letters of recommendation; we typically get many applications, and it is not feasible for us to request individual letters. Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 23 March 2024
For questions, please contact:
Professor David Sands, Project PI, main supervisorDave@chalmers.se
Assistant Professor Rebekka Wohlrab, Project PI,Wohlrab@chalmers.se
Assistant Professor Mohannad Alhanahnah, co-supervisor,Mohannad.alhanahnah@chalmers.se
Assistant Professor Md Masoom Rabbani, co-supervisor,Mdmasoom.rabbani@chalmers.se
Professor Andrei Sabelfeld, Head of Information Security Group,Andrei@chalmers.se
