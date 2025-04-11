PhD position in remote sensing using satellite communication networks
2025-04-11
Advance Earth Observation with 6G Satellites!
Join our cutting-edge research at the intersection of satellite communication, signal processing, and Earth observation. As a PhD student, you'll help develop innovative remote sensing capabilities to monitor oceans, ice, vegetation, and natural disasters. Be part of a dynamic, international team shaping the future of environmental monitoring!
About us
At the division of Geoscience and Remote Sensing we conduct research to tackle global environmental problems and to understand processes of the Earth system. We develop sensors, gather and analyse data from satellite, aircraft or ground sensors to understand, model and retrieve parameters relevant to the processes driving our atmosphere, biosphere, hydrosphere and cryosphere.
About the research project
We are looking for a PhD student to participate in the development of new remote sensing capabilities for future 6G communication systems. These communication systems will integrate terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks where communication signals will be linked via satellites. A portion of the communication signals will be reflected from the Earth's surface and can be received by satellites in the same network. Analysis of reflected signals provide information about the Earth's surface, which allows monitoring of the environment. This position is a unique opportunity to work at the crossroads of satellite communication, signal waveforms, signal processing and Earth observation with a multidisciplinary team of international experts.
Who we are looking for
We seek candidates with the following qualifications:
• The successful candidate must have a Master's degree in electrical engineering, engineering physics, or related disciplines.
• Completed courses in signal processing, radar or communication theory are meritorious.
• Good skills in programming (e.g. Matlab, Python, C/C++)
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Experience with radars, embedded systems, remote sensing data or modeling of satellite orbits.
• Communication skills in Swedish are valuable, but not required.
What you will do
Major responsibilities include:
• design and analysis of waveforms for satellite communication and radar systems
• communication/radar system performance analysis using theory and simulation
• field tests in relevant operating conditions
• retrieval of geophysical information
• coverage analysis using satellite orbit simulation
• documentation and presentation of results at conferences and in scientific papers
• take courses at an advanced level within the Graduate school of Radio and space science
• the position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 per cent of working hours
Contract terms and what we offer
• The PhD-position is fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• The position is for four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
• CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• Personal letter
• Two references that we can contact
• Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 11 May, 2025
For questions please contact:
Prof. Leif Eriksson, Geoscience and Remote Sensing, Department of Space, Earth
and Environment, leif.eriksson@chalmers.se
Prof. Lars Ulander, Geoscience and Remote Sensing, Department of Space, Earth
and Environment, lars.ulander@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
